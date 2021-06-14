Daily news update: G7 promises vaccine donations, Netanyahu ousted, Surtie-Richards funeral

Citizen reporter Daily news update:

Here’s your morning news update: an easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

G7 leaders on Sunday vowed to start delivering one billion doses of Covid vaccines and to step up action on climate change, in a US-led summit call to arms that also took on China and Russia.

In a final communique issued at their first physical summit in nearly two years, the leaders of the elite club largely hewed to US President Joe Biden’s push to regain the West’s cohesion after Donald Trump’s tumultuous tenure.

A motley alliance of Israeli parties on Sunday ousted Benjamin Netanyahu, the country’s longest-serving prime minister, and formed a new government in a seismic shift in the country’s turbulent politics.

Naftali Bennett, a right-wing Jewish nationalist and former tech millionaire, was to take over at the helm of the eight-party bloc, united only by their shared disdain for the hawkish right-wing leader known as Bibi.

Kagiso Rabada endured a 39-month break between five-wicket hauls before taking five for 34 on Saturday to wrap up an innings win for the Proteas in the first Test against the West Indies. Even though the fast bowler said he was relieved to end that dry spell, however, the failure to notch the statistical landmark was not frustrating for him.

Surtie-Richards funeral was held at the Durbanville memorial park and people such as her brother, Lionel, MEC Andrew Maree, Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa and one of her close friends, Rif’at Browers.

Browers, who gave the vote of thanks at the funeral, shared a video to Facebook during the week showing Surtie-Richards’ body being removed from the guest house where her brother found her.

Popular South African media personality Mark Pilgrim has written a note of encouragement to his immune system as he faces a recent Covid-19 diagnosis. He added that he was taking controversial Covid-19 treatment, ivermectin.

Compiled by Kaunda Selisho