Cosatu mourns passing of Khaya Xaba, Nehawu national spokesperson

Cosatu described Khaya Xaba as someone who was diligent, easy-going, and hardworking and passionate about the struggles of the working-class.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has issued a statement declaring that the organisation is deeply saddened and devastated by the untimely passing of Khaya Xaba.

Xaba worked as the national spokesperson of Cosatu’s affiliate trade union, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu).

“The unexpected passing of Cde Khaya Xaba is a huge loss for the federation, the labour movement, and the entire mass democratic movement. He was not just a union official, but he was a virtuous and committed activist who was passionate about the struggles of the poor and the working class,” said Cosatu in a statement.

Who was Khaya Xaba?

According to Cosatu, Xaba began his activism work at a young age.

“He invested his youthful energy in the structures of the Young Communist League (YCLSA), where he served in various positions. He was a diligent, easy-going, and hardworking comrade with a sense of humour. He loved his job because he was passionate about the working-class struggles.”

The union further labelled Xaba “an indispensable part of the federation,” this, due to his “invaluable contribution to the Cosatu Media Forum.”

“He was accessible and genuine and was never unnerved by trivial things. In the passing away of Cde Khaya Xaba, workers and the working class, in general, have lost a reliable member of the movement whose faith in its importance was never shaken.”

Cosatu concluded its statement by sharing all the upcoming projects they were looking forward to working with Khaya Xaba on.

“We will forever remember him as one of us. A passionate and approachable colleague and comrade. The working class remains deeply indebted to Cde Khaya and we wish his family and those closest to him strength at this difficult time. We send our deepest and heartfelt condolences to Nehawu, his family, friends, and comrades.”

Compiled by Kaunda Selisho

