Daily news update: Zero-tolerance drunk driving law, J&J vaccine repeal, CSA’s new president

Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has labelled the reported Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine contamination of two million doses a setback to the country’s immunisation progress.

This, in reaction to the J&J vaccine contamination news which resulted in the doses — currently at a plant in Gqeberha — initially being placed on hold. It has since announced that they will no longer be used.

The US Food and Drug Administration said Friday it had told Johnson & Johnson that millions of doses of Covid vaccine produced at a troubled plant can’t be used because of possible contamination issues.

Judging by the antics of the Members Council at Saturday’s Cricket South Africa AGM, local cricket fans can thank their lucky stars that there is now a predominantly independent Board that has been put in place to oversee the strategy and vision of the embattled organisation going forward.

A seat on a Jeff Bezos space trip has sold to unnamed bidder paid $28 million at auction Saturday. The successful bidder beat out some 20 rivals in an auction launched on May 19 and wrapped up with a 10-minute, live cast frenzy.

As a new zero-tolerance drunk driving law comes into operation this month, take a look back at what this might mean for your insurance policy.