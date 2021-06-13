News
Daily news update: Zero-tolerance drunk driving law, J&J vaccine repeal, CSA’s new president

As a new zero-tolerance drunk driving law comes into operation this month, take a look back at what this might mean for your insurance policy.

Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane labels J&J vaccine repeal ‘major setback’

Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane

Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane reacted to news of the J&J vaccine contamination which resulted in the doses being placed on hold. It has since announced that they will no longer be used. | Picture: Twitter

Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has labelled the reported Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine contamination of two million doses a setback to the country’s immunisation progress.

This, in reaction to the J&J vaccine contamination news which resulted in the doses — currently at a plant in Gqeberha — initially being placed on hold. It has since announced that they will no longer be used.

US tells J&J millions of vaccine doses from troubled plant can’t be used

vaccine

The Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine. Picture: AFP

The US Food and Drug Administration said Friday it had told Johnson & Johnson that millions of doses of Covid vaccine produced at a troubled plant can’t be used because of possible contamination issues.

CSA AGM: Richards elected president, Hudson one of independents

CSA president Rihan Richards

Rihan Richards has been elected president of Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the AGM on Saturday. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Judging by the antics of the Members Council at Saturday’s Cricket South Africa AGM, local cricket fans can thank their lucky stars that there is now a predominantly independent Board that has been put in place to oversee the strategy and vision of the embattled organisation going forward.

Jeff Bezos space trip sells for $28M

jeff-besoz-space-trip-sells-$28m

October 22, 2019, Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos speaks after receiving the 2019 International Astronautical Federation (IAF) Excellence in Industry Award during the the 70th International Astronautical Congress at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced June 7, 2021, that he will fly into space next month on the first human flight launched by his Blue Origin rocket firm.| Picture: MANDEL NGAN / AFP

A seat on a Jeff Bezos space trip has sold to unnamed bidder paid $28 million at auction Saturday. The successful bidder beat out some 20 rivals in an auction launched on May 19 and wrapped up with a 10-minute, live cast frenzy.

How new 0% drunk-driving law will affect your car insurance

Picture: iStock

As a new zero-tolerance drunk driving law comes into operation this month, take a look back at what this might mean for your insurance policy.

