Even with private power, SA’s electricity problems will take time to fix

Amanda Watson

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plan to open up the power industry to independent suppliers is long overdue – but it will take time for the plan to come together.

Picture: iStock
After the initial euphoria over President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement on Thursday that the licensing for independent power producers (IPP) would be increased from 1MW to 100MW, it’s still a long game before we see an end to load shedding. As noted by the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), while the announcement will “help bring additional energy generation capacity on grid in the medium and long terms, it will not resolve the level 4 load shedding decimating the economy”. “Eskom needs to be assisted in ramping up investments in maintenance to reduce the number of stations tripping,” Cosatu parliamentary...

