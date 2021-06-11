Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
2 minute read
11 Jun 2021
9:21 pm
News
Load Shedding | News | Premium | South Africa

Senior ANC MP bats for Eskom’s De Ruyter

Brian Sokutu

Public enterprises portfolio committee chair, Khaya Magaxa, has defended Andre de Ruyter and Eskom’s top management

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Picture: Moneyweb
As Eskom has taken flak for rolling blackouts that have cost the South African economy billions, with poor planning by the power utility’s executive management being flagged, a senior ANC MP has come out in support of CEO André de Ruyter. While conceding that Eskom faced technical challenges, parliamentary portfolio committee chair of public enterprises Khaya Magaxa, defended De Ruyter and the utility’s top management. Said Magaxa: “Eskom is running a fleet with a majority of coal-fired power stations past their mid-life and years of poor maintenance. ALSO READ: Eskom gives South Africans load-shedding reprieve “It is going to take...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

NEWS

Eskom gives South Africans load-shedding reprieve
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
PREMIUM!

SOUTH AFRICA

WATCH: 'Eskom has failed us' – Load shedding could kill Soweto teen
17 hours ago
17 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Daily news update: Zuma demands acquittal, EFF vs Motshekga, rude KZN nurse
18 hours ago
18 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Private electricity firms step in to save South Africans
1 day ago
1 day ago