Daily Covid-19 update: Over 8000 new cases, with 182 fatalities recorded

As of Friday, 11 June, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,722,086, with 8021 new cases identified which represents a 16.5% positivity rate, National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) spokesperson, Sinenhlanhla Jimoh, said on Friday evening.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 48 609 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 8 021 new cases, which represents a 16.5% positivity rate. A further 182 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 57 592 to date. Read more: https://t.co/1wg0cBhtAq pic.twitter.com/e5Y1cyN6Vl
“The majority of new cases today are from the Gauteng province [60%], followed by the Western Cape [9%] province. Both the Free State and North West provinces accounted for 6%,” Jimoh said.
The total number of cases by province
On Thursday, infection numbers came in at 9149, with 58,322 tests conducted in the 24-hour cycle.
Covid-19 in South Africa
There are currently 74,221 active cases in the country, according to the NICD.
In addition, 182 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported as well, which brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 57,592.
There have been 1,598,293 total recoveries.
A total of 12,092,681 tests have been carried out to date, with 48,609 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.
There have been 85,245 vaccinations in the past 24 hours, according to government vaccination portal.
Compiled by Neo Thale