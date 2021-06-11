News
Daily Covid-19 update: Over 8000 new cases, with 182 fatalities recorded

On Thursday, infection numbers came in at 9149, with 58,322 tests conducted in the 24-hour cycle.

A man receives a jab containing Pfizer vaccine from a healthcare worker at the Karl Bremer Hospital in Cape Town. Picture: AFP

As of Friday, 11 June, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,722,086, with 8021 new cases identified which represents a 16.5% positivity rate, National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) spokesperson, Sinenhlanhla Jimoh, said on Friday evening.

“The majority of new cases today are from the Gauteng province [60%], followed by the Western Cape [9%] province. Both the Free State and North West provinces accounted for 6%,” Jimoh said.

ALSO READ: Over 1000 Gauteng pupils tested positive for Covid-19 in past week

The total number of cases by province

Covid-19 in South Africa

There are currently 74,221 active cases in the country, according to the NICD.

In addition, 182 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported as well, which brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 57,592.

There have been 1,598,293 total recoveries.

A total of 12,092,681 tests have been carried out to date, with 48,609 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. 

There have been 85,245 vaccinations in the past 24 hours, according to government vaccination portal.

Compiled by Neo Thale

