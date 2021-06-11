Daily Covid-19 update: Over 8000 new cases, with 182 fatalities recorded

Citizen reporter

On Thursday, infection numbers came in at 9149, with 58,322 tests conducted in the 24-hour cycle.

As of Friday, 11 June, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,722,086, with 8021 new cases identified which represents a 16.5% positivity rate, National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) spokesperson, Sinenhlanhla Jimoh, said on Friday evening.

#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 48 609 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 8 021 new cases, which represents a 16.5% positivity rate. A further 182 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 57 592 to date. Read more: https://t.co/1wg0cBhtAq pic.twitter.com/e5Y1cyN6Vl — NICD (@nicd_sa) June 11, 2021

“The majority of new cases today are from the Gauteng province [60%], followed by the Western Cape [9%] province. Both the Free State and North West provinces accounted for 6%,” Jimoh said.

ALSO READ: Over 1000 Gauteng pupils tested positive for Covid-19 in past week

The total number of cases by province

On Thursday, infection numbers came in at 9149, with 58,322 tests conducted in the 24-hour cycle.

Covid-19 in South Africa