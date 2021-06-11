Eskom gives South Africans load-shedding reprieve

Eskom said on Friday that load shedding would be suspended from 8pm on Friday night. Unfortunately, stage one will be implemented again on Saturday and Sunday evenings “for a limited period”.

The power utility explained that “supply constraints have eased during the past two days”, thanks to four generation units returning to service.

ALSO READ: Private electricity firms step in to save South Africans

“Sufficient progress has been made in replenishing the emergency generation reserves to allow us to lift load shedding earlier than initially planned”.

Furthermore, Eskom said it expected additional units to return to service over the weekend but would err on the side of caution by implementing stage one on Saturday and Sunday from 5pm to 8pm.

At the time of publishing, breakdowns were at 13,625 capacity, while planned maintenance was 1611MW. Eskom has warned that capacity constraints would “continue for the foreseeable future” and urged South Africans to reduce electricity consumption.