Extradition treaty: SA government positive Guptas are in UAE

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola clarified the United Arab Emirates (UAE) extradition treaty and mutual agreement on Friday.
UAE treaty: What you need to know
Lack of cooperation from the UAE
Following Lamola’s meeting with the UAE ambassador, the Justice Minister said the treaty will come into effect in July 2021, despite prior lack of cooperation from the UAE. Speaking to Clement Manyathela on 702, Lamola explains:
“The treaty signifies an exchange of instruments between the two countries. […] The moment signifies the change of course and of heart of the UEA and there will henceforth be cooperation”.
Despite not receiving the “highest level of cooperation” from the UAE in the past, Lamola said the signing of the treaties is a step in the right direction.
“We can only take the [UAE] ambassador’s word, but we have been clear to the ambassador that we will only be convinced of their cooperation when we see responses coming to the law enforcement agencies in terms of the information they requested”.
Are the Guptas in the UAE?
UAE’s lack of interest shocking
Director at Open Secrets Project, Hennie van Vuuren, said new information regarding money flows revealed at the Zondo Commission “puts the UAE, as we’ve always known, at the centre of the global money-laundering enterprise that the Guptas are involved in”.
He said the money was traced back to the UAE and Dubai. Van Vuuren explains that there should be no need for a special agreement between countries to share financial information when it comes to high-level corruption.
“Countries are duty-bound to share that information with one another”.
He says Dubai is “built on crime”, adding that it’s a central point where money is collected because “complete secrecy and protection is provided to criminals”, as was the case with the Guptas.
Treaty ten years in the making
The Extradition and Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Treaties between the Republic of South Africa and the United Arab Emirates (UAE was initially entered into back in November 2018, after nearly a decade of prolonged negotiations between the two countries.
While the signing of the extraction treaty has now been confirmed, cabinet members will finalise the ratification over the coming weekend. Following that, the Guptas could be forced to return to South Africa as soon as next month.
Minister Lamola said the “the ratification by the UAE concludes a ten-year process”, and explained that the treaty “will come into force 30 days after the ratification instruments have been exchanged, which is 10 July 2021”.
The treaty covers all forms of crime, such and money laundering and corruption, including acts punishable by the death penalty.