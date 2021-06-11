Bernadette Wicks
Planned weapons export ban could spell disaster for Denel

Bernadette Wicks

State-owned arms manufacturer ‘unable to win new business in its present state’.

Picture: Moneyweb
Denel could be dealt another blow were the new court bid to stop weapons exports to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) prove successful – if the embattled state-owned arms manufacturer survives its current crisis, that is. “In the short term, it’s unclear how badly a successful court case to force the National Conventional Arms Control Committee (NCACC) to halt the granting of export permits will hurt Denel, as the company is unable to deliver orders or win new business in its present state,” defence expert and director at African Defence Review Darren Olivier said. “However, should Denel...

