1 minute read
10 Jun 2021
7:38 pm

SA enters feared third wave of Covid-19 infections with over 9k cases

Citizen reporter

On Wednesday, infection numbers came in at 8881, with 53,732 tests conducted in the 24-hour cycle.

Philip van der Merwe receives his vaccine from nurse, Nqobile Mkhize, during a media tour showing the Discovery vaccine process in the Discovery building in Sandton on 27 May 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney

As of Thursday, 10 June, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,722,086, with 9149 new cases identified which represents a 15.7% positivity rate, National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) spokesperson, Sinenhlanhla Jimoh, said on Wednesday evening.

This means that South Africa has entered the third wave of Covid-19 infections, according to the NICD.

“SA technically entered the third wave today as the national seven-day moving average incidence [5959 cases] now exceeds the new wave threshold as defined by the Ministerial Advisory Committee [MAC].”

“The majority of new cases today are from the Gauteng province [61%], followed by the Western Cape [10%] province. Both the Free State and North West provinces accounted for 6%,” Jimoh said.

The total number of cases by province

Covid-19 in South Africa

There are currently 71,617 active cases in the country, according to the NICD.

In addition, 100 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported as well, which brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 57,410.

With 1,593,059 total recoveries, the recovery rate currently stands at 92.8%.

A total of 12,044,072 tests have been carried out to date, with 58,322 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. 

There have been 1,619,011 people vaccinated under the Sisonke and Pfizer vaccine to date (first dose), according to government’s official Covid-19 site.

Compiled by Neo Thale

RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

'IEC thinks its untouchable' : Malema lays into IEC officials and ANC over local elections
5 hours ago
5 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

‘Our children are going to die’: EFF gives Motshekga seven days to close schools
6 hours ago
6 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Ramaphosa to face NCOP questions on local elections, economy, infrastructure
10 hours ago
10 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Daily news update: Tembisa 10 confusion, huge Covid-19 spike, EFF embarrasses itself
16 hours ago
16 hours ago


