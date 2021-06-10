Citizen reporter

On Wednesday, infection numbers came in at 8881, with 53,732 tests conducted in the 24-hour cycle.

As of Thursday, 10 June, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,722,086, with 9149 new cases identified which represents a 15.7% positivity rate, National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) spokesperson, Sinenhlanhla Jimoh, said on Wednesday evening.

This means that South Africa has entered the third wave of Covid-19 infections, according to the NICD.

“SA technically entered the third wave today as the national seven-day moving average incidence [5959 cases] now exceeds the new wave threshold as defined by the Ministerial Advisory Committee [MAC].”

“The majority of new cases today are from the Gauteng province [61%], followed by the Western Cape [10%] province. Both the Free State and North West provinces accounted for 6%,” Jimoh said.

The total number of cases by province

