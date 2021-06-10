As of Thursday, 10 June, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,722,086, with 9149 new cases identified which represents a 15.7% positivity rate, National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) spokesperson, Sinenhlanhla Jimoh, said on Wednesday evening.
This means that South Africa has entered the third wave of Covid-19 infections, according to the NICD.
“SA technically entered the third wave today as the national seven-day moving average incidence [5959 cases] now exceeds the new wave threshold as defined by the Ministerial Advisory Committee [MAC].”
“The majority of new cases today are from the Gauteng province [61%], followed by the Western Cape [10%] province. Both the Free State and North West provinces accounted for 6%,” Jimoh said.
The total number of cases by province
On Wednesday, infection numbers came in at 8881, with 53,732 tests conducted in the 24-hour cycle.
Covid-19 in South Africa
There are currently 71,617 active cases in the country, according to the NICD.
In addition, 100 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported as well, which brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 57,410.
With 1,593,059 total recoveries, the recovery rate currently stands at 92.8%.
SA technically entered the 3rd wave today as the national 7-day moving average incidence (5959 cases) now exceeds the new wave threshold as defined by the Ministerial Advisory Committee.
A total of 12,044,072 tests have been carried out to date, with 58,322 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.
There have been 1,619,011 people vaccinated under the Sisonke and Pfizer vaccine to date (first dose), according to government’s official Covid-19 site.
Compiled by Neo Thale