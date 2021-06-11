News
11 Jun 2021
Daily news update: Zuma demands acquittal, EFF vs Motshekga, rude KZN nurse

Private electricity firms step in to save South Africans

Load shedding stage 2

Picture: iStock

President Cyril Ramaphosa wants to switch on the light at the end of SA’s dark electricity tunnel… but it won’t be powered by Eskom.

Decuplets mother shunned by family, ‘may have been an affair’

teboho-tsotsetsi

Teboho Tsotsetsi with Dali Mpofu (L) and Piet Rampedi (R), Picture: Twitter

Gosiame Thamara Sithole and Teboho Tsotetsi, the parents of the country’s famous yet elusive decuplets, are not married and her staunchly religious family have shunned her as result, according to a source close to mother Sithole.

‘Preposterous’: Ex-Glencore CEO denies using Ramaphosa to influence Eskom

Ephron

Former Glencore CEO Clinton Ephron at the Zondo commission. Picture: Gallo Images/Netwerk24/Felix Dlangamandla

Zuma demands acquittal – accuses NPA of working with CIA against him

Zuma

Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

Corruption-accused former president Jacob Zuma wants the court to probe his claims of “prosecutorial abuses,” among them that the state had been collaborating with foreign intelligence agencies – like the US’ Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) – in his prosecution over the arms deal.

‘Our children are going to die’: EFF gives Motshekga seven days to close schools

EFF presser

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema speaks at a press conference, 10 June 2021, at the party headquarters in Braamfontein. Among other topics discussed Malema called for schools to be closed as the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is upon us, and also took a swipe at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government for its slow pace of administering vaccines. Picture: Michel Bega

The EFF on Thursday called for the immediate closure of contact classes at schools amid concerns over the third wave of coronavirus infections in South Africa.

WATCH: KZN nurse hurls insults at injured woman 

Sick man in hospital bed

In the video, the patient’s daughter can be heard narrating the patient’s ordeal, including allegations that her mother was assaulted and insulted by healthcare workers during her time at the hospital. Photo for illustration: iStock

KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane has ordered an investigation into claims that a woman was discharged from Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital even though she had open wounds.

OPINION: Kaizer Chiefs should not have brought Baxter back

Kaizer-Chiefs-appointed-Stuart-Baxter

Stuart Baxter made his return to Kaizer Chiefs after the clun appointed him as the new head coach. Picture: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

Firstly, I still feel that Kaizer Chiefs should not have brought Stuart Baxter back after the unfortunate incident in India. He has apologised I know, but that doesn’t absolve him.

