Daily news update: Zuma demands acquittal, EFF vs Motshekga, rude KZN nurse

Private electricity firms step in to save South Africans
President Cyril Ramaphosa wants to switch on the light at the end of SA’s dark electricity tunnel… but it won’t be powered by Eskom.
Decuplets mother shunned by family, ‘may have been an affair’
Gosiame Thamara Sithole and Teboho Tsotetsi, the parents of the country’s famous yet elusive decuplets, are not married and her staunchly religious family have shunned her as result, according to a source close to mother Sithole.
‘Preposterous’: Ex-Glencore CEO denies using Ramaphosa to influence Eskom
Zuma demands acquittal – accuses NPA of working with CIA against him
Corruption-accused former president Jacob Zuma wants the court to probe his claims of “prosecutorial abuses,” among them that the state had been collaborating with foreign intelligence agencies – like the US’ Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) – in his prosecution over the arms deal.
‘Our children are going to die’: EFF gives Motshekga seven days to close schools
The EFF on Thursday called for the immediate closure of contact classes at schools amid concerns over the third wave of coronavirus infections in South Africa.
WATCH: KZN nurse hurls insults at injured woman
KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane has ordered an investigation into claims that a woman was discharged from Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital even though she had open wounds.
OPINION: Kaizer Chiefs should not have brought Baxter back
Firstly, I still feel that Kaizer Chiefs should not have brought Stuart Baxter back after the unfortunate incident in India. He has apologised I know, but that doesn’t absolve him.