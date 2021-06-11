Daily news update: Zuma demands acquittal, EFF vs Motshekga, rude KZN nurse

Here’s your morning news update: an easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

President Cyril Ramaphosa wants to switch on the light at the end of SA’s dark electricity tunnel… but it won’t be powered by Eskom.

Gosiame Thamara Sithole and Teboho Tsotetsi, the parents of the country’s famous yet elusive decuplets, are not married and her staunchly religious family have shunned her as result, according to a source close to mother Sithole.

Corruption-accused former president Jacob Zuma wants the court to probe his claims of “prosecutorial abuses,” among them that the state had been collaborating with foreign intelligence agencies – like the US’ Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) – in his prosecution over the arms deal.

The EFF on Thursday called for the immediate closure of contact classes at schools amid concerns over the third wave of coronavirus infections in South Africa.

KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane has ordered an investigation into claims that a woman was discharged from Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital even though she had open wounds.

Firstly, I still feel that Kaizer Chiefs should not have brought Stuart Baxter back after the unfortunate incident in India. He has apologised I know, but that doesn’t absolve him.