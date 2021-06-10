Eric Naki
Political Editor
2 minute read
10 Jun 2021
5:00 am
News
Guptas caught in South Africa-UAE crosshairs

Eric Naki

No reaction to justice minister’s comments on time taken to act.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola. Picture: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius
The door is closing on the fugitive Gupta family’s Dubai bolthole as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) gave notice yesterday that it is committed to implementing legal cooperation and an extradition agreement with South Africa. The agreements on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters and extradition between South Africa and the UAE were signed in 2018 but because the country is a federation of emirates, full ratification of the agreements was only ratified on 11 April this year, meaning they can now be acted upon. ALSO READ: State capture: Guptas another step closer to getting extradited from UAE At the...

