Citizen reporter

In addition, 127 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, which brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 57,310.

As of Wednesday, 9 June, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,712,939, with 8881 new cases identified which represents a 16.5% positivity rate, National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) spokesperson, Sinenhlanhla Jimoh, said on Wednesday evening.

“The majority of new cases today are from the Gauteng province [58%], followed by the Western Cape [9%] province,” she said.

On Tuesday, infection numbers came in at 4209, with 32,225 tests conducted in the 24-hour cycle.

ALSO READ: SA more than three times slower than Zimbabwe with its vaccine rollout

The total number of cases by province is shown below:

Covid-19 in South Africa