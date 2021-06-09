As of Wednesday, 9 June, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,712,939, with 8881 new cases identified which represents a 16.5% positivity rate, National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) spokesperson, Sinenhlanhla Jimoh, said on Wednesday evening.
“The majority of new cases today are from the Gauteng province [58%], followed by the Western Cape [9%] province,” she said.
On Tuesday, infection numbers came in at 4209, with 32,225 tests conducted in the 24-hour cycle.
ALSO READ: SA more than three times slower than Zimbabwe with its vaccine rollout
The total number of cases by province is shown below:
Covid-19 in South Africa
There are currently 66,128 active cases in the country, according to the NICD.
In addition, 127 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported as well, which brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 57,310.
With 1,589,501 total recoveries, the recovery rate currently stands at 92.8%.
A total of 11,985,750 tests have been carried out to date, with 53,732 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 53 732 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 8 881 new cases, which represents a 16.5% positivity rate. A further 129 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing fatalities to 57 310 to date. Read more: https://t.co/D150Tq0Nl7 pic.twitter.com/a2b4IrktD7
— NICD (@nicd_sa) June 9, 2021
There have been 1,524,589 people vaccinated with the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to date, according to government’s official Covid-19 site.
Gauteng gets jabs boost
Earlier on Wednesday, the Gauteng provincial government has added 25 more vaccination sites.
This brings the total number of vaccination sites in Gauteng to 129, with 89 public and 40 private sites.
Gauteng health spokesperson Kwara Kekana said the sites were spread across five municipalities.
She said more and more people were now willing to get vaccinated.
“Since the start of the vaccination programme, we have seen a steady increase in the uptake of vaccinations. More and more vaccination sites are now live, which means more people can get vaccinated closer to where they stay or work.”
Compiled by Neo Thale