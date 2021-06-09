EFF snubs ‘reckless and wasteful’ municipal elections launch

Cheryl Kahla

The EFF cites public health concerns.

In a statement released on 9 June 2021, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) declined an invitation of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to attend the launch of the 2021 municipal elections on Wednesday.

The damning statement takes aim at the elections body, accusing the IEC of being “uncaring and selfish.”

EFF snubs IEC invitation

Covid-19 concerns

The EFF cites public health concerns over the hosting of elections during the pandemic. The party also questions the motives of the IEC to press on with the elections, saying it is assisting the ruling elite to “sustain power through malicious and unethical means.”

ALSO READ: More than 200 political parties to contest municipal elections

“The IEC is intentionally undermining the constitutional right to life of all South Africans by insisting on convening the 2021 local government elections without believable and proper mechanisms to prevent the spread of the dreaded coronavirus in light of the third wave.”

Collusion between ANC and EFF

The statement also alleges that the IEC has become a “committee of the ruling party”. The EFF contends that the elections being announced at an ANC political rally by party president Cyril Ramaphosa shows collusion between the ruling party and the IEC.

This, according to the EFF, amounted to “dishonesty, unprincipled and unbecoming behaviour” on the part of the electoral body.

‘Wasted money’

The EFF statement further noted that the launch of the municipal elections was taking place despite the appointment of former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke to review “whether the current conditions are conducive to the convening of free and fair elections.”

The chosen venue for the municipal election launch did not escape the ire of the EFF either, with the statement noting its displeasure with the decision to host the launch event at a “white establishment” in Sandton.

The office of the secretary-general of the EFF closes the statement by committing to do everything in its power to recover “this wasted money of the people of South Africa”.

In addition, the EFF noted that they would hold the IEC liable should the former deputy chief justice agree with their estimation that the current situation in the country makes conducting free and fair elections impossible.