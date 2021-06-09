24 hours in pictures, 9 June 2021

14/26

A women knits a blanket while she sits amongst hundreds of other blankets as part of the 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day project in Johannesburg, South Africa, 09 June 2021. The project, in its 17th year, sees thousands of blankets being knitted by 'knitwits' and then given to those who need them during the cold winter in South Africa. This year the theme was 'We are stronger together' celebrating the South African Springboks rugby team winning the Rugby World Cup 2019. The blankets where knitted and arranged on the field in the colors and shaped of the national rugby teams Springbok emblem. EPA-EFE/Kim Ludbrook