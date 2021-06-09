24 hours in pictures, 9 June 2021
Soweto residents protest outside Eskom's Megawatt Park Head office at Sunninghill in Johannesburg, 9 June 2021, in demand of power that was switched off for the past three months be restored. Picture:Nigel Sibanda
Residents from Hammanskraal and members of the Thusa Setshaba Forum picket outside the Union Buildings about community issues in their communities , 9 June 2021, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Thousands of colourful streamers part of an art installation flutter in the wind on the Central district waterfront in Hong Kong, China, 09 June 2021. The art installation is entitled 'River of Light', part of the 'Skynet' art series by Los Angeles-?based artist Patrick Shearn, and is on display until 15 June 2021. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE
Maria Sakkari of Greece reacts during her quarter final match against Iga Swiatek of Poland at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 09 June 2021. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON
Firefighters carry out rescue operations after a 5-story building collapsed and fell on a bus and two passenger cars in the southwestern city of Gwangju, South Korea, 09 June 2021. At least eight people were seriously injured in the accident. EPA-EFE/YONHAP
A firefighting aircraft participates in the battle to extinguish a fire in the pine forest of Kiryat Ye'arim, near Jerusalem, Israel, 09 June 2021. About 70 firefighters and 10 aircraft participates in the battle to extinguish the fire. According to the fire services there is 'Immediate danger to homes in two localities.' Train traffic to Jerusalem was stopped and roads in the area were blocked. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
A Ukrainian sheep shearer is seen among sheep at a farm in Guadalajara, central Spain, 09 June 2021. Seven Ukrainian shearers are to remove wool from more than 2,000 sheep in Guadalajara these days. They are spending two months in Spain for shearing sheep after covering some 3,000 km on board a van from their country as sheep shearers are getting fewer and fewer in Spain. EPA-EFE/Ignacio Izquierdo
Visitors look at the Eiffel Tower from the Grand Palais Ephemere venue during the press presentation in Paris, France, 09 June 2021. The Grand Palais Ephemere is a wooden structure developed by Wilmotte and Associes architecture office and has been build along the Champs de Mars near the Eiffel Tower. During the closure of the Grand Palais for renovation, the Grand Palais will welcome major cultural events and will host the Judo and Wrestling competition of the Paris Olympics 2024. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
People shop for vegetables at a supermarket in Beijing, China, 08 June 2021 (issued 09 June 2021). According to the National Bureau of Statistics, China's Consumer Price Index (CPI), which is a main gauge of inflation, rose 1.3 percent year-on-year in May 2021. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
A women knits a blanket while she sits amongst hundreds of other blankets as part of the 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day project in Johannesburg, South Africa, 09 June 2021. The project, in its 17th year, sees thousands of blankets being knitted by 'knitwits' and then given to those who need them during the cold winter in South Africa. This year the theme was 'We are stronger together' celebrating the South African Springboks rugby team winning the Rugby World Cup 2019. The blankets where knitted and arranged on the field in the colors and shaped of the national rugby teams Springbok emblem. EPA-EFE/Kim Ludbrook
Pope Francis (R) greets the faithful during his weekly General Audience in the San Damaso Courtyard, Vatican City, 09 June 2021. EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI
Building foundations stick out of the ground at a construction site in Singapore, 09 June 2021. The construction industry in Singapore has been badly hit by travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Travel restrictions on India and Bangladesh, where a majority of construction workers hail from, have resulted in a shortage of manpower and a delay in the completion dates of many government built apartments. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON
Annie, a 25 year old platypus, receives a geriatric health check at Taronga Zoological Park, Sydney, Australia, 09 June 2021. The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals; New South Wales (RSPCA NSW) has announced a 600,000 Australian dollar donation to fund a new Platypus Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre. EPA-EFE/BIANCA DE MARCHI
A food vendor approaches inflatable swim rings arranged in piles as she walks at a nearly empty beach in Sanur, Bali, Indonesia, 09 June 2021. The Indonesian government has planned to reopen the resort islands of Bali to foreign tourists by the end of July 2021. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI
Dancers Rika Hamaguchi (L) and Baden Hitchcock (R) perform during a preview of the Bangarra Dance Theatre's 'SandSong: Stories from the Great Sandy Desert' at the Sydney Opera House, in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 09 June 2021. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS
The sun sets over Philippe-Chatrier during quarter final match between Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece and Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 08 June 2021. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON
Bosmont Muslim school educators and learners protest in solidarity with free Palestine in Johannesburg, 9 June 2021. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
Bosmont Muslim school educators and learners protest in solidarity with free Palestine in Johannesburg, 9 June 2021. Picture: Nigel
An aerial view shows 2 754 knitted wool blankets in the shape of the Springbok emblem on the school field at Steyn City, 9 June 2021, in Midrand. The giant blanket, created by the 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day initiative, forms part of the upcoming Nelson Mandela Day celebrations. The blankets will be given to those who need them during winter. This year the theme was 'We are stronger together' celebrating the South African Springboks rugby team winning the Rugby World Cup 2019. Picture: Michel Bega
School children walk past the 2 754 knitted wool blankets in the shape of the Springbok emblem on the school field at Steyn City, 9 June 2021, in Midrand. The giant blanket, created by the 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day initiative, forms part of the upcoming Nelson Mandela Day celebrations. The blankets will be given to those who need them during winter. This year the theme was 'We are stronger together' celebrating the South African Springboks rugby team winning the Rugby World Cup 2019. Picture: Michel Bega
Former president Thabo Mbeki, left, and founder of the 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day initiative Carolyn Steyn are seen at the unveiling of a giant Springbok-emblem blanket at Steyn City, 9 June 2021, in Midrand. The blanket, created by the 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day initiative, forms part of the upcoming Nelson Mandela Day celebrations. Two-thousand-seven-hundren-andfifty-four blankets will be given to those who need them during winter. This year the theme was 'We are stronger together' celebrating the South African Springboks rugby team winning the Rugby World Cup 2019. Picture: Michel Bega
