Siyanda Ndlovu

None of the hospitals in the province, public and private, have any records of such a delivery in their facilities.

There is still no proof that a Tembisa woman has given birth to decuplets, according to the Gauteng government, who on Wednesday afternoon said none of the hospitals in the province have any record of their birth.

“None of the hospitals in the province, public and private, have any records of such a delivery in their facilities,” said Gauteng Provincial government spokesperson Thabo Masebe.

This has created doubts about the existence of the decuplets, due to the secrecy with which the family has handled the supposed births, and where where the babies were born. This despite claims on Wednesday morning from Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina that he had confirmed the babies were real.

However, the Provincial government reiterated that there were no records of the delivery at any of its hospitals both public and private.

“The Gauteng government conducted a thorough check with all hospitals in the province to establish the veracity or otherwise of the report,” said Masebe.

ALSO READ: 10 babies: South Africans come together in support of family

Gauteng Social Development spokesperson Feziwe Ndwayana said that the MEC for Social Development Morakane Mosupyoe has made the arrangements to meet the family to congratulate the mother and hand over anything she may need to assist her with her babies.

She also, however, did not confirm the actual existence of the babies.

“For now we cannot confirm anything we have only made arrangements to meet with the family and we will take it from there,” said Ndwayana