News
News | South Africa
Neo Thale
Night digital supervisor
2 minute read
10 Jun 2021
4:02 am

Daily news update: Tembisa 10 confusion, huge Covid-19 spike, EFF embarrasses itself

Neo Thale

Here’s your morning news update: an easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party leader Julius Malema. Picture: AFP PHOTO / RODGER BOSCH

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

Massive spike as Covid-19 infections come in just shy of 9k

Covid-19 south africa sama

A man receives a jab containing Pfizer vaccine from a healthcare worker at the Karl Bremer Hospital in Cape Town. Picture: AFP

As of Wednesday, 9 June, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,712,939, with 8881 new cases identified which represents a 16.5% positivity rate, National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) spokesperson, Sinenhlanhla Jimoh, said on Wednesday evening.

Tembisa 10 confusion: Here’s everything we (don’t) know

10 babies

Picture: iStock/SeventyFour

There is still no official record of the 10 babies allegedly born to a Tembisa couple this week.

State capture: Guptas another step closer to getting extradited from UAE

Gupta brothers

Ajay and Atul Gupta, Duduzane Zuma and Jagdish Parekh, standing. Picture: Gallo Images

South Africa and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have ratified their extradition agreements that will ensure the Guptas are brought back to South Africa to answer to allegations of state capture.

EFF embarrasses itself with statement about nonexistent corruption arrests

EFF marching

EFF members marching to Tshwane House in the Pretoria CBD where they handed over a memorandum demanding insourcing of security, credit control and waste management workers. 7 June 2021, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The South African Police Service (Saps) has denied the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF’s) claims it arrested officials from the Mpumalanga department of health for alleged fraud and corruption relating to a contract worth more than R600 million.

Polarsing Gran(d) as BMW reveals all-new 4 Series Gran Coupe

New BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe

Like the coupe, cabriolet and M3/M4, the new 4 Series Gran Coupe sports that grille. Pictured here is the M440i xDrive.

BMW has completed the rollout of the controversial 4 Series line with the unveiling of the new four-door Gran Coupe heading to South Africa later this year.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Baxter apologises to SA for ‘rape’ comments

Stuart Baxter, new Kaizer Chiefs head coach

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Stuart Baxter has apologised again for comments about ‘rape’ that got him sacked in India. Picture: Kaizer Chiefs.

New Kaizer Chiefs head coach Stuart Baxter has apologised again for the comments he made that led to his sacking from Indian Super League side Odisha FC.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

NEWS

Massive spike as Covid-19 infections come in just shy of 9k
8 hours ago
8 hours ago

MOTORING NEWS

Polarsing Gran(d) as BMW reveals all-new 4 Series Gran Coupe
12 hours ago
12 hours ago

PHAKAAATHI

Kaizer Chiefs coach Baxter apologises to SA for 'rape' comments
13 hours ago
13 hours ago

PHAKAAATHI

Baxter looks for new ways to give Kaizer Chiefs edge again
13 hours ago
13 hours ago


RELATED ARTICLES

NEWS

Massive spike as Covid-19 infections come in just shy of 9k
8 hours ago
8 hours ago

MOTORING NEWS

Polarsing Gran(d) as BMW reveals all-new 4 Series Gran Coupe
12 hours ago
12 hours ago

PHAKAAATHI

Kaizer Chiefs coach Baxter apologises to SA for 'rape' comments
13 hours ago
13 hours ago

PHAKAAATHI

Baxter looks for new ways to give Kaizer Chiefs edge again
13 hours ago
13 hours ago