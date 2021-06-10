Daily news update: Tembisa 10 confusion, huge Covid-19 spike, EFF embarrasses itself

Neo Thale

Here's your morning news update:

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

As of Wednesday, 9 June, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,712,939, with 8881 new cases identified which represents a 16.5% positivity rate, National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) spokesperson, Sinenhlanhla Jimoh, said on Wednesday evening.

There is still no official record of the 10 babies allegedly born to a Tembisa couple this week.

South Africa and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have ratified their extradition agreements that will ensure the Guptas are brought back to South Africa to answer to allegations of state capture.

The South African Police Service (Saps) has denied the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF’s) claims it arrested officials from the Mpumalanga department of health for alleged fraud and corruption relating to a contract worth more than R600 million.

BMW has completed the rollout of the controversial 4 Series line with the unveiling of the new four-door Gran Coupe heading to South Africa later this year.

New Kaizer Chiefs head coach Stuart Baxter has apologised again for the comments he made that led to his sacking from Indian Super League side Odisha FC.