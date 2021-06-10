Daily news update: Tembisa 10 confusion, huge Covid-19 spike, EFF embarrasses itself

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.
Massive spike as Covid-19 infections come in just shy of 9k
As of Wednesday, 9 June, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,712,939, with 8881 new cases identified which represents a 16.5% positivity rate, National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) spokesperson, Sinenhlanhla Jimoh, said on Wednesday evening.
Tembisa 10 confusion: Here’s everything we (don’t) know
There is still no official record of the 10 babies allegedly born to a Tembisa couple this week.
State capture: Guptas another step closer to getting extradited from UAE
South Africa and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have ratified their extradition agreements that will ensure the Guptas are brought back to South Africa to answer to allegations of state capture.
EFF embarrasses itself with statement about nonexistent corruption arrests
The South African Police Service (Saps) has denied the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF’s) claims it arrested officials from the Mpumalanga department of health for alleged fraud and corruption relating to a contract worth more than R600 million.
Polarsing Gran(d) as BMW reveals all-new 4 Series Gran Coupe
BMW has completed the rollout of the controversial 4 Series line with the unveiling of the new four-door Gran Coupe heading to South Africa later this year.
Kaizer Chiefs coach Baxter apologises to SA for ‘rape’ comments
New Kaizer Chiefs head coach Stuart Baxter has apologised again for the comments he made that led to his sacking from Indian Super League side Odisha FC.