Citizen reporter

Last month a Breede River K-9 unit explosives dog sniffed out hidden rifles and items stolen in a burglary from a farm in the Nuy Valley in Worcester.

Lanna, a sable German shepherd, has been lauded after leading officials to a suspect hiding in a storm water pipe following a chase.

According to Rekord, two men were caught trying to steal a vehicle from a petrol station in Centurion on Wednesday morning.

Riaan Erasmus of Scorpion Risk Holdings told the publication the two suspects were caught red-handed, with one arrested on the spot while the other fled the scene on foot.

The suspect ran into a nearby construction site where he hid in a storm water pipe.

Lanna was, however, able to pick up his scent and tracks and led the officers to his hiding place

“He was also arrested. The suspects’ vehicle, a Figo, had two number plates on top of each other, which turned out to be false plates,” said Erasmus.

WATCH: This dog doing yoga will turn your day around

Last month, a Breede River K-9 unit explosives dog sniffed out hidden rifles and items stolen in a burglary from a farm in the Nuy Valley in Worcester.

According to Brigadier Novela Potelwa, the K-9 unit members were alerted by farm watch members of an empty safe next to the road.

“Utilising the unit’s explosives dog the police officers followed tracks leading to a dry river bank. The canine reacted to a pile of leaves and sat on it,” Potela said.

“On investigation the officers discovered three hunting rifles, 15 rounds of ammunition and a laptop concealed under the pile of leaves.”