Vhahangwele Nemakonde

More people and brands are expected to come to the party.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says her family will donate baby goods to Gosiame Thamara Sithole and husband Tebogo Tsotetsi.

Sithole, who gave birth to decuplets – seven boys and three girls – at a hospital in Pretoria on Monday, has appealed for help in raising her babies. This after initially believing they were expecting six to eight babies. The 37 year old is now a mother of 12.

She told Pretoria News she will not be able to return to work due to her situation.

While some South Africans initially doubted the story due to the secrecy about the hospital where the babies were born, Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina confirmed the babies were real.

“Dear @mirriamp we’ve found the family and we are informed babies are well. Will share the information with National Gov, I know we were a joke ystday when Gov was genuinely looking for family. Some of our local comrades have been assisting this family. So we are good OK,” tweeted Masina.

READ MORE: Confirmed! Gosiame Sithole’s 10 babies are real

Meanwhile, South Africans are planning a National Baby Shower where they will contribute towards the babies’ needs.

Mkhwebane said she and her family would donate baby goods.

Congratulations and well done @pietrampedi and @IOL on this ground breaking heartwarming story, my family and I would like to contribute to assist the Sithole and Tsotsetsi couple with babies goodies. — Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane (@AdvBMkhwebane) June 9, 2021

The couple will also receive a year’s supply of Lucky Star pilchards, said the brand on Tuesday. It further called on the master of pilchards, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni, to offer his culinary skills, “but maybe with less garlic”.

“A whole school of nunus! Smiling face Congratulations x10 ausi Gosiame & bhut Tebogo! We’ll make sure all of your bundles of joy are well nourished by #ThetasteOfHome. Here’s a years supply of @LuckyStarSA Pilchards to help bring some omega power into your growing family. Enjoy,” tweeted Lucky Star.

More people and brands are expected to come to the party.