Editorial
1 minute read
9 Jun 2021
7:58 am
News
Editorials | News | Premium

Proof that ANC is SA’s comorbidity

Editorial

The sad reality is that this whole saga proves one thing with crystal clarity – it is the ANC which is South  Africa’s national comorbidity.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize. Picture: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius
There is a bizarre part of the statement by the Presidency announcing that Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has been placed on “special leave”. It says this has been done to “enable the minister to attend to allegations and investigations concerning contracts between the department of health and a service provider, Digital Vibes”. Why should he be “attending to” the allegations and investigations? He is a suspect, so surely he should be so far away from them that he cannot possibly influence them? That attitude is the reason why many people are starting to question the commitment of President Cyril...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

SOUTH AFRICA

Kubayi-Ngubane: Was tourism minister the best choice to replace Mkhize?
12 hours ago
12 hours ago

NEWS

Ramaphosa places Mkhize on special leave amid corruption probe
16 hours ago
16 hours ago
PREMIUM!

OPINION

Cyril Ramaphosa’s indecisiveness typical
1 day ago
1 day ago

POLITICS

Mkhize denies blaming Ramaphosa for Digital Vibes pressure
1 day ago
1 day ago