Martin Williams
2 minute read
9 Jun 2021
7:33 am
News
Columns | News | Premium

Joburgers enduring crisis-level electricity outages

Martin Williams

Where life-supporting oxygen is dependent on electricity supply, those with a duty of care must ensure back-up. Life is not cheap.

Photo: iStock
For many months before my father died at home long ago, his most constant bedside companion was an oxygen cylinder. This was attached to a breathing apparatus that helped keep him alive. Having witnessed that struggle close-up, I am deeply moved each time there’s a report of someone dying during a power outage because their oxygen supply could not function without electricity. One such death happened in my ward a few years back and another occurred nearby last week. Death by power outage is a reality in other ways too, including fires started when candles and gas appliances go awry....

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

NEWS

Load shedding: Eskom to implement stage 2 from 10am today
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
PREMIUM!

SOUTH AFRICA

Load shedding: Is SA being held ransom by BEE coal mining heavies?
13 hours ago
13 hours ago

NEWS

Eskom to implement load 'reduction' during peak evening hours on Tuesday
15 hours ago
15 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Eskom warns load shedding imminent as grid remains constrained
18 hours ago
18 hours ago