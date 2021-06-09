Load shedding: Eskom to implement stage 2 from 10am today

Cheryl Kahla

Load shedding will be implemented 'continuously for the foreseeable future', Eskom said.

Eskom confirmed that load shedding stage 2 will be implemented from 10am to 10pm on Thursday, 9 June 2021, “due to delays in returning generating units”.

“Due to continued delays in returning generation units to service at Kusile, Tutuka, Duvha, Kendal and Koeberg power stations, stage 2 load shedding will be implemented”.

Load shedding update – 9 June 2021

Eskom said the constraints in generation units “have been exacerbated by the high winter demand throughout the day over the past few days”.

The power utility tried to stave off load shedding during the day by using emergency reserves, which has now been depleted.

“It is, therefore, necessary to implement load shedding continuously in order to replenish the emergency reserves”.

At the time of publishing, breakdowns were at 13 752MW capacity, while planned maintenance was 1 273MW. Eskom warns that capacity constraints will “continue for the foreseeable future” and urged South Africans to reduce electricity consumption.

