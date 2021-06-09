Daily Covid-19 update: SA registers 4 209 new cases, 120 deaths

As of Wednesday, 8 June, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1 704 058, with 4 209 new cases identified which represents a 13.1% positivity rate.

Covid-19 in South Africa

There are currently 59 860 active cases in the country, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

In addition, 120 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported as well, which brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 57 183.

Recoveries are now at 1 587 015, representing a 93,0% recovery rate.

A total of 11 932 018 tests have been carried out to date, with 32 225 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

Covid-19: Global developments

Mumbai

When Covid-19 arrived in India, few places looked as vulnerable as Mumbai. But a year on, South Asia’s most crowded city has surprised many by tackling a vicious second wave with considerable success.

Washington

Fueled by widespread Covid-19 vaccinations in advanced nations, the world economic recovery has picked up speed, but the upbeat outlook obscures a worrying picture in poor nations, the World Bank says.

Mongolia

Mongolians took to the polls on Wednesday to vote for the country’s new president, in the nation’s third election to take place in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic.

Polls opened at 7am local time in the vast central Asian democracy, in an election hampered by social distancing, cancelled presidential debates and one candidate catching Covid-19.

Fiji

Fiji’s parliament has been forced to close as Covid-19 cases surge in the South Pacific country, overwhelming quarantine facilities and prompting calls for a nationwide lockdown.

After a staffer was found to be a close contact with a positive case, speaker Epeli Nailatikau said the legislative buildings in the capital Suva were shut.

Australia

Five million Melbourne residents will exit lockdown Thursday after Australian authorities said their adherence to strict rules had “changed the course” of a coronavirus outbreak in the city.

After two weeks under stay-at-home orders, the toughest restrictions in Australia’s second-biggest city will be lifted from 11:59 pm local time on Thursday, after just one new virus case was recorded on Tuesday.