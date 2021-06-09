Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
2 minute read
9 Jun 2021
5:00 am
News
Crime | News | Premium

‘Hunt is on’ for Gauteng road spike gangs

Marizka Coetzer

One robber dies in shoot-out as Gauteng motorists fear ambushes.

A tyre spike used in spiking incidents. Picture: Tshwane Metro Police Department
The Gauteng Traffic Police are hunting for a group of road spike robbers who fled when a shout-out ensued, killing one suspect. “We cannot allow criminals to jeopardise the lives of citizens under our watch. Criminals have declared war on us and citizens,” Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson Sello Maremane said. The gang the police are hunting used road spikes to burst the tyres of a minibus on Friday, forcing it to a stop next to the Stormvoël off-ramp. ALSO READ: Road spike gang: Suspect shot dead in Pretoria Gauteng Traffic Police and Special Law Enforcement Unit (SLEU) officers caught them...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

Kubayi-Ngubane and her deputy are chalk and cheese, medically speaking
10 hours ago
10 hours ago

LOCAL NEWS

UPDATE: Government can’t find woman, hospital where decuplets were born
15 hours ago
15 hours ago

WORLD

WATCH: Herd of elephants on migration take a nap after 500km trek
15 hours ago
15 hours ago
PREMIUM!

HEALTH

Queue jumping favours the rich in SA's slow vaccine rollout
17 hours ago
17 hours ago