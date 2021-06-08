Eric Naki

Magashule was initially given 48 hours to apologise to the ANC structures for writing a letter suspending the party president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Suspended ANC secretary general Ace Magashule has been given a second chance to apologise to the party’s structures and the top brass hope he will do so this week.

But Magashule refused to apologise and instead challenged the party in court for suspending him and forcing him to step aside.

Party deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte, who is acting in Magashule’s place, told a post-national executive committee (NEC) briefing on Tuesday that while the 48-hour deadline was mentioned by Ramaphosa, the NEC had not issued an ultimatum.

Duarte also reiterated that plans to disband the uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) would go ahead because there was was no military force recognised by law other than the South African National Defence Force.

She said Magashule’s court challenge against the party would be heard in the high court on 24 and 25 June and the ANC opposed the matter in which Magashule challenged the constitutionality of Rule 25.7 of the ANC Constitution under which ANC members facing corruption charges were suspended or asked to step aside.

