President Cyril Ramaphosa’s move to put embattled Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on special leave – replacing him with Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane in an acting capacity – has been cautiously welcomed, despite the latter lacking a medical background.

In placing Mkhize on special leave, Ramaphosa on Tuesday said the period would enable the minister “to attend to allegations and investigations concerning contracts between the Department of Health and a service provider Digital Vibes”.

“The Special Investigating Unit [SIU] is investigating this matter and the president awaits a report on the outcome of this probe,” said the Presidency.

Embroiled in the R150 million Digital Vibes Covid-19 communications scandal, Mkhize made his last public appearance in the Northern Cape to assess the provincial readiness in rolling out vaccines.

While credited for her hard work in the tourism portfolio – hardest hit by the impact of Covid-19 – experts were divided on Ramaphosa’s choice of Kubayi-Ngubane for health, which has put her at the centre of the country’s response to the pandemic.

Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) executive secretary, Lawson Naidoo, described Kubayi-Ngubane as “a political head of a portfolio, who should rely on expert advice from departmental officials and external advisors”.

Naidoo said her lack of a medical background was immaterial. He said good advice given to Kubayi-Ngubane would be key in a temporary acting appointment.

Independent political analyst Ralph Mathekga, who viewed Mkhize’s special leave as signalling “a movement in the direction of the exit door”, believes that deputy health minister Dr Joe Phaahla would have been “capable enough to handle the department”.

“The president had to be seen to be doing something because Mkhize’s position is now untenable,” said Mathekga.

With Ramaphosa having caught most analysts by surprise, University of Pretoria political science lecturer Roland Henwood, said: “To me, this is a strange arrangement because I am not sure whether she is the strongest option.

“She can deal with this if supported by a capable staff – especially from the Department of Health and other supporting institutions, created to manage Covid-19.

“Considering that Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Dr Aaron Motsoaledi were previously health ministers, but overlooked, it may indicate that the president may take a stronger role in health through her.”

Unisa professor of politics Dirk Kotze said: “This announcement is pending the outcome of the SIU report – quite similar to special leave, earlier granted to former Gauteng health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku and presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko.

“This appears to follow the same pattern, leading to the ultimate removal from the position. Currently, this is a wait-and-see arrangement pending the SIU report – determining the final outcome.

“It makes sense to have an acting minister in the interim and at a later stage a new minister is appointed, preferably someone like Dr Motsoaledi who has the experience of having led the department.”

Institute for Global Dialogue political analyst Sanusha Naidu was equally surprised, saying: “The announcement of acting minister Kubayi-Ngubane caught us all by surprise because she was not one of the names speculated.

“Understandably, deputy minister Dr Phaahla cannot serve in the acting position because he is not a member of Cabinet. This is a portfolio which is at the centre of the pandemic. It is hard to understand the president’s reasoning.”

DA national spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube, who serves as a member of the parliamentary health portfolio committee, while welcoming the decision to place Mkhize on leave, said this was not enough.

“While noting the placing of Dr Mkhize on special leave, we are of the view that the president – if quite serious about acting on corruption – should have suspended the minister, a decision with greater implications. We, however welcome the fact that he has been placed on special leave so that the SIU investigation within his department, is not politically-influenced by his presence.”

