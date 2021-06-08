Sipho Mabena
Premium Journalist
3 minute read
8 Jun 2021
6:46 pm
News
Load Shedding | News | Premium | South Africa

Load shedding: Is SA being held ransom by BEE coal mining heavies?

Sipho Mabena

Two of the country's energy experts have different views on what the energy mix should look like, with one suggesting it is time to ditch coal.

Picture: EPA/Nic Bothma
The return of load shedding has revived the debate around South Africa’s energy crisis, with strong, differing expert views on the changes required to the energy mix if we hope to solve the country’s rolling power woes. Power utility Eskom has refused to comment on energy expert Chris Yelland saying there were easy solutions to alleviate load shedding, while suggesting that the entire country was being held at ransom by the few powerful black economic empowerment (BEE) coal mining magnates who are heavily invested in the coal value chain. SA trapped in the past In a television interview, Yelland noted...

