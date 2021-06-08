News
Eskom to implement load ‘reduction’ during peak evening hours on Tuesday

Citizen Reporter

Power cuts are scheduled across five provinces between 5pm and 10pm.

Eskom said load reduction would be implemented across five provinces on Tuesday, 8 June 2021 as the power utility is “battling to keep up with increased equipment failure caused by overloading”.

Power cuts have been scheduled in Limpopo, North West, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape between 5pm and 10pm.

Eskom load reduction: 8 June 2021

Eskom warns that overloading of the electrical grid “can damage electricity infrastructures by causing explosions of transformers and mini-substations”.

“To avoid overloading the Eskom network and damage to infrastructure in high-density areas prone to network overloading, Eskom will implement load reduction during peak evening hours”.

Eskom urges all customers to report meter bypasses, illegal connections and vandalism of electricity infrastructure on the Eskom Crime Line, 0800 11 27 22.

Free State

Load reduction in the Free State will take place between 5pm and 8pm. 

  • Phomolong SW STN Charlie 1 – Phomolong
  • Phomolong SW STN Delta 1 – Phomolong

Eastern Cape

Load reduction in Eastern Cape will take place between 5pm and 9pm

  • Mnquma local municipality, Butterworth, Lamplough Ibika – Ngxalathi, Ibika, Extension 24, 15, Vulu Valley, Cuba, Mcubakazi, Zizamele, Msobomvu

Limpopo

Load reduction in Limpopo will take place between 5pm and 9pm. 

  • Mopani District: Lenyenye / Maakes 11kV – Serare, Bakgakga, Mokgoloboto, Dipatsheng, Myakayaka, Sunnyside, Hospital View 1, Mokomotsi, Mabana, Part of Shilubane, Ezekhaya, Mabuza Farm
  • Capricon Distrct: Gompies / Mogoto 22kV – Sehlabeng, Sekgweng, Mogotlane, Mahlarolle, Mabereng, Mshongo, Mogoto, Mogoto New Stands
  • Capricon Distrct: Bochum 22kV – Brana, Mokumuru, Schoerleng, Tefu, Mamosotho, Dilaeneng, Mashalane, as well as Rammutla

North West

Load reduction in North West will take place between 5pm and 10pm. 

  • Klerksdorp, Mmabatho and Vryburg Sector – Havelock, Itsoseng, Verdwaal
  • Rustenburg Sector – Top Village, Signal Hill and Loney Park, Lekwadi, Kagiso, Khasablanca, Mabieskraal

KwaZulu-Natal

Load reduction in KwaZulu-Natal will take place between 6pm and 8pm. 

load reduction eskom load shedding

