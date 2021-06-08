TUT suspends contact classes following student’s death

Citizen reporter

The Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) has suspended contact classes effective from Monday due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Gauteng.

The university on Monday announced the death of a student due to Covid-19 and reported an increase in the number of students and staff testing positive for Covid-19.

“The rise in infections in communities, including our TUT community, calls for more vigilance and adherence to the required Covid-19 rules to help stop the spread,” said deputy vice-chancellor of teaching, learning and technology Prof Stanley Mukhola.

“In view of these risks, students will resume online teaching and learning from Monday as per the approved multimodal teaching and learning strategy. Students will be provided with the necessary data to support them with online learning.”

The university said it would make arrangements to ensure invigilated tests and exams continue as scheduled. Students will only be allowed on campus to write tests and, once done, they will be required to leave the campus

immediately.

These are the new arrangements

Those enrolled for subjects that need practical training in labs as well as masters and doctoral students, have been urged to register with their departments to receive permits to be allowed on campus.

Timetables will be rearranged to reduce the number of those attending practicals in labs.

Students with disabilities will be accommodated to work on campus and access the resources they need for their studies.

Limited bus transport will be available to students according to practical session and test schedules. This will be closely monitored to ensure students comply with Covid-19 regulations.

Senior students who still have to register for the 2021 academic year but who have financial issues to resolve with the university, will also be allowed on to the campus.

The university is considering the implementation of a curfew on campuses and residences.

“The university would like to apologise for the inconvenience, but your health and safety as well as that of your loved ones is our priority. Keeping you safe, will help us to keep your families safe as well.”

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde