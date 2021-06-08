News
8 Jun 2021
Daily Covid-19 update: Cases increase by 3 285, recovery rate now 93%

The cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 1 699 849 with 3 285 new cases identified in the past 24 hours.

A woman undergoes a swab test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a screening area in New Taipei City on June 8, 2021. Photo: AFP/Sam Yeh

As of Monday, 7 June, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1 699 849 with 3 285 new cases identified.

There are currently 61 246 active cases in the country, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

Eighty-nine Covid-19 related deaths were reported as of Monday, which brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 57 063.

Recoveries now stand at 1 581 540, representing a 93,0% recovery rate.

A total of 11 899 793 tests have been carried out to date, with 23 199 new tests conducted in the last 24 hours. 

Covid-19: Global developments

Sydney

Thousands of global underworld figures used encrypted phones to coordinate drug deals, arms transfers and gangland hits for years, unaware the law enforcement agencies planted the devices as part of a worldwide string revealed Tuesday.

Washington

The US Justice Department announces that it has recovered more than half of the $4.4 million paid by Colonial Pipeline to Russia-based ransomware extortionists Darkside, who had forced the shutdown of a major fuel network.

The United States approves a drug called Aduhelm to treat patients with Alzheimer’s, the first new medicine against the disease in almost two decades and the first to address cognitive decline linked to the condition.

Paris

Novak Djokovic survives a five-set scare while Rafael Nadal shone in the Paris sun as the two Grand Slam heavyweights reached the French Open quarter-finals for the 15th time, stalling the advance of tennis’s next generation.

Spain 

Hoards of beaming tourists fly into the sun-soaked resort of Malaga after Spain opens its borders to all vaccinated travellers from all over the world.

Pakistan 

Pakistani rescue workers comb the mangled wreckage of two trains that collided in a remote farming region, killing dozens of passengers and highlighting huge safety problems with the nation’s dilapidated rail network.

New Delhi 

Tanya Ashnigdh is four months pregnant and terrified, one of millions of expectant women excluded from India’s faltering inoculation drive despite being at greater risk from Covid-19.

