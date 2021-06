The Jacob Zuma/Ace Magashule axis within the ANC is under pressure as the organisation’s national working committee (NWC) moves to disband the uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans’ Association (MKMVA), one of its key supporters. The NWC decision to continue to implement the decisions of the Nasrec conference in 2017 – including to form one united group representing MK veterans – is likely to fuel more tension in the party. MKMVA president Kebby Maphatsoe is challenging the NWC decision and is questioning the processes followed. The association was the last corridor of power for Magashule, in particular. ALSO READ: Niehaus 'on...

The Jacob Zuma/Ace Magashule axis within the ANC is under pressure as the organisation’s national working committee (NWC) moves to disband the uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans’ Association (MKMVA), one of its key supporters.

The NWC decision to continue to implement the decisions of the Nasrec conference in 2017 – including to form one united group representing MK veterans – is likely to fuel more tension in the party.

MKMVA president Kebby Maphatsoe is challenging the NWC decision and is questioning the processes followed. The association was the last corridor of power for Magashule, in particular.

The suspended secretary-general relied on mobilising MK veterans in times of trouble and its spokesman, Carl Niehaus, had become Magashule’s mouthpiece.

Niehaus – who vowed to stand by Magashule and Zuma during their criminal trials – and some MKMVA members were stationed at Magashule’s office and fought his political battles within the ruling party.

And Maphatsoe demonstrated that there might be dissension within MKMVA ranks by saying Niehaus does not represent the group when he expresses his support for radical economic transformation (RET), which is central to the Zuma/Magashule ideology.

“As MKMVA, we don’t align ourselves with people calling themselves RET forces. Carl Niehaus doing this thing outside the structures,” Maphatsoe told Newzroom Afrika on Sunday

The post-Nasrec ANC leadership’s determination to deal with division as part of the implementation of the unity and renewal decision means the battle lines have been drawn.

RET supporters used Luthuli House party headquarters as their base… but were warned in no uncertain terms to stop using ANC resources to kill the party from within. MKMVA’s factional operations contradicted MK’s historic mission to fight a nonpartisan armed struggle on behalf of a united ANC and only serve the party interests.

Often, its members were bussed to attend factional gatherings, including lending support to Zuma and Magashule at their corruption trials.

During the #ZumaMustFall campaign by opposition parties, MKMVA members were bussed to Luthuli House to form a human chain around the building to protect Zuma against protesters.

The ANC decided to disband both MKMVA and its rival, the uMkhonto we Sizwe National Council, as nonaligned groups comprising known former MK cadres from exile military detachments.

The Nasrec conference resolved the two should form a single association that represented all former MK cadres instead of operating as factions.

The council broke away from MKMVA complaining about being misrepresented and drawn into factions. Members believed since MK disbanded, all cadres should have retired.

They accused the MKMVA of recruiting youth as veterans against the standing policy that only veterans with military credentials qualified as members.

Additional reporting by Vhahangwele Nemakonde