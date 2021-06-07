Divorcee-to-be falsely cries ‘hijack’ after giving her car to sellers

Citizen reporter

A 40-year-old woman going through a divorce has been arrested after allegedly opening a false hijacking case at the Boksburg North police station on 6 April.

According to Boksburg North police spokesman, Constable Justice Ramaube, the woman was exposed after her second visit to the police station on 21 May to provide more information about the incident, reports Boksburg Advertiser.

“When she was interviewed, the woman apparently admitted that she was lying. She told the police that she gave the car to two men to sell it for her because she’s going through a divorce. She was arrested and charged with perjury,” Ramaube was quoted as saying.

A police investigation confirmed the woman did voluntarily give her Volkswagen Jetta to two men to sell it for her in Kempton Park on 24 March.

After opening the case, her vehicle’s tracking device was activated and the car discovered in Ivory Park, where two men were arrested.

She appeared in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court on 24 May and was granted bail. She is expected back in court on Thursday.

In another incident in Nigeria, the 2019 story of a pastor who allegedly faked his own kidnapping to extort ransom money from his church members has recently resurfaced on social media.

“The pastor, for three days lodged himself in a hotel which we’re equally tracking and kept himself away from members of the church and sent this panicking information that he was kidnapped. His co-accused was equally using that line to negotiate for a ransom of three million naira. The church was trying to strenuously trying to pick up contributions and donations,” a police officer told Nigeria’s Channels Television.

The man apparently claimed there was a “spiritual attack” on him.

