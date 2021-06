Stephen Selaluke

December Matlala, one of the representatives of flood victims, said the residents were happy that 'finally they will be moved to a safer place'.

While the so-called Mamelodi flood victims were happy that their relocation had finally started, they are now unhappy with the size of the stands they received.

December Matlala, one of the representatives of flood victims, said the residents were happy that “finally they will be moved to a safer place”.

Read full story on Rekord