Don’t be caught out – follow today’s Joburg water supply schedule

Nica Richards

Residents are being urged to store as much water as possible for drinking and cooking purposes so they are not caught out.

With water cuts causing chaos in suburbia, hospitals and businesses, residents are being urged to store as much water as possible for drinking and cooking purposes so they are not caught out after their water supply has been cut.

In addition to planned interruptions and vandalism, Johannesburg Water said load shedding is also affecting water supply.

Here is Monday’s daily water system status update, courtesy of Johannesburg Water.

ALSO READ: Don’t swear at us when you’re angry about water cuts or we’ll call cops on you – Rand Water

Hursthill Reservoir

Residents and businesses have had to make use of water tanks, which continue to circulate in the Melville and Sophiatown areas. It is not yet known what has caused the water outage at the reservoir.

Olivedale reservoir

The water outage is due to emergency repairs to a burst pipe at the Olivedale reservoir.

Water will only be available to residents at 9pm on Monday night.

The suburbs affected by the Olivedale Reservoir’s issues are:

Parts of Broadacres;

Bloubosrand;

Chartwell;

Hoogland;

Maroeladal;

Northriding;

Needwood;

Parts of Olivedale;

Jukskei Park;

Johannesburg north;

Parts of Kengies;

Kyasands extension;

Noordhand;

Cedar Lakes and Cedar Creek.

Sandton

Atholl and Sandton residents at Forest Road, 6th Avenue, Pretoria Avenue, Froome Street, Paddock Road, Dennis Road, Heather Road and Patricia Road are only expected to have water again by 7pm on Monday night.

Johannesburg water said the outage was due to a “tie-in”, but did not provide further details.

ALSO READ: Gift of the Givers drills for water

Planned interruptions

Meredale and Meredale extension one

Meredale will be affected by a planned water interruption on Monday. Water is expected to return at 7pm.

The interruption is to tie in a new water pipe reticulation into an existing pipe.

Chat Street, Dennis Street, Pelican Street, Byvanger Avenue, Bulbul Avenue, Hadeda Street, Margaret Street, Amy Street, Annie Street, Maureen Street, Apalis Street and Aasvoel Avenue will be affected.

Tshepisong

The tie-in of a newly installed pipeline will result in Dulcie September Road in Tshepisong to have no water until 8pm.

Randpark extension 5

Randpark’s Cherry Street, Tafel Street, Cooper Street, Second Street and Lambert Street will be affected by the tying in of a new pipe to an existing one.

Water is expected to return to the area by 7pm on Monday.

Halfway House and Allandale

The Halfway House and Allandale areas and their extensions will be affected by the tying in of new infrastructure.

Water tankers are available at the Church Street McDonalds, at the Engen garage on the corner of Richards and Le Roux Streets, and on Barlow Road.

The following streets will be affected until 6pm on Monday night: