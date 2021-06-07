Robben Island Museum staffers to face the music after mismanagement allegations

News24 Wire

The Ex-Political Prisoners' Association (EPPA) brought up allegations of mismanagement at the museum in November 2018.

An independent investigation into allegations of mismanagement at Robben Island Museum (RIM) has found there is a prima facie case for disciplinary action against two officials.

The RIM Council resolved that it would assess and investigate the allegations and address further allegations of mismanagement that arose later.

In June 2020, after the council asked the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture to approach the State Attorney to facilitate the appointment of an independent legal advisor to probe the allegations, MacRobert Attorneys was appointed.

It was asked to provide the RIM Council with a written report on whether there were any prima facie grounds to take steps against any RIM official. Twenty-two allegations were initially investigated.

In March, the RIM announced that the investigation had been completed.

“It was always the intention of the RIM Council to make the findings of the report and the resultant actions public.

“In terms of the additional allegations which were investigated, we are happy to report that the independent investigation found no basis for further action, as there was no evidence to substantiate the allegations,” said RIM Council chairperson Khensani Maluleke.

The investigation had one adverse finding, Maluleke said in a statement.

“In this regard, the report highlights a prima facie case for disciplinary action against two RIM officials. The State Attorney has appointed a chairperson to chair the disciplinary inquiry and arrangements are being made for conduct of the internal disciplinary process within the next few weeks,” Maluleke added.

Due to the ongoing disciplinary process, no further information is being released at this stage, Maluleke said.

“We remain committed to transparency and the finalisation of the disciplinary process and/or any other legal proceedings relating thereto, and as such, the outcomes thereof will be made public in the form of an executive summary in due course,” Maluleke said.

The report also recommended that the RIM Council remedies certain shortcomings in the museum’s departments.

“The RIM Council has implemented those recommendations which we believe will place RIM in a much stronger position going forward and ensure that it remains the world-renowned World Heritage Site, which it has come to be known,” Maluleke said.