Covid-19 protocols: Sama ‘not seeing evidence of compliance’

Speaking to SABC News, Sama chair Angelique Coetzee expressed concern over people not adhering to Covid-19 regulations. She explains that it’s “going to cost us dearly”.

That’s why we ask to be stricter over weekends with the curfew. Let’s look at taxis, let’s look at indoor gatherings, funeral and parties.

Coetzee said if people listen, “it wouldn’t be necessary to increase the curfew; none of this would have been necessary if each and everyone just played their part”.

How to curb the spread

Coetzee once again raised the risk of in-person gatherings, in order to arrest the spread of the virus and ensure the safety of your family members it’s important that gatherings only happen with small groups of people, wearing masks, in well-ventilated areas and with everyone maintaining a distance of no less than 1.5m.