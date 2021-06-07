Gauteng weather: Below average temperatures for the week ahead

Gauteng residents have been warned of chilly weather and below-average temperatures starting from Monday, 7 June 2021.

The alert came from the South African Weather Services (Saws), which also warns of “morning fog patches in places over the Highveld, otherwise partly cloudy and cold but cool in the north”.

⚠️ ALERT: MORNING FOG PATCHES with POOR VISIBILITY POSSIBLE in parts of GAUTENG on MONDAY!!! Allow for extra travel time during peak hour commute ????????

In other parts of the country, the Saws issued a Yellow Level 1 Warning for wind which will result in transport routes and travel services “affected over the Namakwa District in the Northern Cape, as well as the northern parts of the West Coast and Central Karoo District of the Western Cape”.

Residents in the Northern and Western Cape, as well as the west and central parts of the Eastern Cape, are warned of “extremely high fire danger conditions”.

Now read: Double blow for Eastern Cape as snow delays power restoration

Morning fog on Monday

Morning fog patches are expected in the Free State, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and over the eastern parts of the North-West province, while partly cloudy and cool weather is expected in the Lowveld.

In addition, “fine and cold to cool but warm to hot” is expected in the Northern Cape.

“The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to northeasterly touching strong at times, becoming moderate southeasterly by the evening”.

The Western Cape will be partly cloudy, windy and warm with possible blowing sand along the west coast, while the western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and warm, but cool over the interior.

Wind along the coast in the eastern half of the province will be light to moderate northerly becoming northeasterly in the afternoon.

Furthermore, the wind along the coast in KwaZulu-Natal will be moderate north-easterly, becoming fresh south of Richards Bay in the afternoon.