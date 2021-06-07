Daily news update: De Lille tests positive for Covid-19, TB Joshua dies and PSL Awards

Citizen Reporter

Amid the increasing pressure on Health Minister Zweli Mkhize in the wake of a controversial R150 million communications contract his department dished out to his associates’ company Digital Vibes, his failure to appear before the ANC’s integrity committee has now also been questioned.

The committee expressed some supposed surprise this week that it was yet to see Mkhize, who may now only appear this week or next, and a report in City Press on Sunday reflected on the fact that Mkhize had actually formed part of the ANC national executive committee team that had drafted the terms of reference for the integrity committee.

A report in Sunday World has revealed that numerous allegedly underperforming EFF municipal councillors, members of parliament and provincial legislature members may soon be looking for alternative employment after failing to meet a 31 May deadline to launch branches.

Sources who spoke to the publication said EFF leader Julius Malema is scheduled to meet with the “affected parties” soon, and that he has the support of many in the party, who “disapprove of sluggish performance”.

Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille has tested positive for Covid-19 after testing for the illness on Friday.

The 70-year-old leader of GOOD could be in a high-risk category in terms of her age, although treatment for the illness has improved since 2020. It’s not known whether she took the Covid vaccine, which is known to prevent the worst of the symptoms and clinical outcomes. She supports vaccination, however.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Council chairperson Helen Zille has weighed in her thoughts on the proposed amendments to the Firearms Control Act, which has caused an uproar among South Africans and a number of organisations.

If it is signed into law, the Draft Firearms Control Amendment Bill could see applicants looking to get a firearm licence for self-defence and hunting purposes being prohibited.

Rapport revealed on Sunday that Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, offered to donate 15 million Russian-made Sputnik V vaccines to South Africa in February, but this was declined.

The Afrikaans weekly calculated that since the African Union has paid $9.75 (R131) per vaccine, that would put the value of the “goodwill donation” from South Africa’s partner in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA) at more than R2 billion.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) premier Sihle Zikalala has indicated that that the Covid-19 third wave has not hit the province at this stage.

The premier pointed out that they was also concerned by an increase of Covid-19 cases among a few schools in the province, which has reported high numbers of infections within a space of few days.

Influential Nigerian religious leader TB Joshua passed away on Saturday of an undisclosed illness.

His Synagogue, Church Of All Nations organisation said in a statement: “God has taken his servant Prophet TB Joshua home – as it should be by divine will. His last moments on earth were spent in the service of God. This is what he was born for, lived for and died for.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced Sunday the birth of their daughter Lilibet Diana, who was born in California after a year of turmoil in Britain’s royal family.

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales,” said a statement from the couple.

Peter Shalulile was richly rewarded for a fantastic first season at Mamelodi Sundowns yesterday, walking away with both the Premier Soccer League Footballer of the Season Award, and the DSTV Premiership Players’ Player of the Season Award.

Shalulile picked up his dues after a season in which he netted 22 times in 39 appearances in all competitions.

Faf du Plessis was a surprise exclusion from the Proteas T20 squad for the tour of the West Indies, but the former captain could still find himself jetting over to the Caribbean, plus a new contractual arrangement for free agents is on the cards.

Apart from adding experience to a rebuilding batting line-up, Du Plessis was one of the best batsmen in the recently-suspended Indian Premier League, so why wasn’t he chosen?

