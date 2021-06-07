News
7 Jun 2021
Daily news update: De Lille tests positive for Covid-19, TB Joshua dies and PSL Awards

Here's your morning news update: an easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Patricia de Lille, Deputy Minister, Noxolo Kiviet along with the MEC for Transport in KwaZulu-Natal, Peggy Nkonyeni and other local leaders officially unveiled three recently completed bridges in Ekhamanzi in the uMshwathi Local Municipality that will significantly improve the community’s access to social amenities such as schools and clinics. Picture: GCIS

Mkhize ‘ignores’ ANC integrity committee rules he helped to write

Minister Zweli Mkhize conducts an oversight visit to Gauteng hospitals

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize. Picture: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius

Amid the increasing pressure on Health Minister Zweli Mkhize in the wake of a controversial R150 million communications contract his department dished out to his associates’ company Digital Vibes, his failure to appear before the ANC’s integrity committee has now also been questioned.

The committee expressed some supposed surprise this week that it was yet to see Mkhize, who may now only appear this week or next, and a report in City Press on Sunday reflected on the fact that Mkhize had actually formed part of the ANC national executive committee team that had drafted the terms of reference for the integrity committee.

Malema set to remove ‘lazy’ EFF officials – report

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party leader Julius Malema (2nd L) speaks flanked by Democratic Alliance (DA) party leader Mmusi Maimane (L), and Corne Mulder (R) of the Freedom Front Plus (FF+), as they give a press conference. / AFP PHOTO / RODGER BOSCH

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party leader Julius Malema (2nd L) speaks flanked by Democratic Alliance (DA) party leader Mmusi Maimane (L), and Corne Mulder (R) of the Freedom Front Plus (FF+), as they give a press conference.
A report in Sunday World has revealed that numerous allegedly underperforming EFF municipal councillors, members of parliament and provincial legislature members may soon be looking for alternative employment after failing to meet a 31 May deadline to launch branches.

Sources who spoke to the publication said EFF leader Julius Malema is scheduled to meet with the “affected parties” soon, and that he has the support of many in the party, who “disapprove of sluggish performance”.

Patricia de Lille tests positive for Covid-19

Patricia de Lille

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Patricia de Lille, Deputy Minister, Noxolo Kiviet along with the MEC for Transport in KwaZulu-Natal, Peggy Nkonyeni and other local leaders officially unveiled three recently completed bridges in Ekhamanzi in the uMshwathi Local Municipality that will significantly improve the community’s access to social amenities such as schools and clinics. Picture: GCIS

 

Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille has tested positive for Covid-19 after testing for the illness on Friday.

The 70-year-old leader of GOOD could be in a high-risk category in terms of her age, although treatment for the illness has improved since 2020. It’s not known whether she took the Covid vaccine, which is known to prevent the worst of the symptoms and clinical outcomes. She supports vaccination, however.

Zille: Cele disarming law-abiding citizens while cops sell guns to gangsters

DA Federal Council Chairperson Helen Zille

Democratic Alliance Federal Council Chairperson Helen Zille speaks during a conference on South Africa and Africa at the University of the Free State on February 10, 2020 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. The University of the Free State is a multi-campus public university in Bloemfontein. It was founded as an institution of higher learning in 1904 as a tertiary portion of Grey College. (Photo by Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw)

The Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Council chairperson Helen Zille has weighed in her thoughts on the proposed amendments to the Firearms Control Act, which has caused an uproar among South Africans and a number of organisations.

If it is signed into law, the Draft Firearms Control Amendment Bill could see applicants looking to get a firearm licence for self-defence and hunting purposes being prohibited.

Russia wanted to donate 15m vaccines to SA, worth R2bn, but we said ‘no thanks’ – report

Putin sitting behind a table

Russian President Vladimir Putin participates via video link in a ceremony to launch the construction of a third reactor of the Turkish nuclear power plant built by Russia’s energy giant Rosatom, in Moscow on 10 March 2021. Picture: Alexey Druzhinin /Sputnik/AFP

Rapport revealed on Sunday that Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, offered to donate 15 million Russian-made Sputnik V vaccines to South Africa in February, but this was declined.

The Afrikaans weekly calculated that since the African Union has paid $9.75 (R131) per vaccine, that would put the value of the “goodwill donation” from South Africa’s partner in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA) at more than R2 billion.

KZN not in Covid-19 third wave yet as cases rise in schools

Sihle Zikalala

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala. Picture: Twitter

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) premier Sihle Zikalala has indicated that that the Covid-19 third wave has not hit the province at this stage.

The premier pointed out that they was also concerned by an increase of Covid-19 cases among a few schools in the province, which has reported high numbers of infections within a space of few days.

Self-proclaimed prophet TB Joshua dies at age 57

TB Joshua. Picture: Facebook

Influential Nigerian religious leader TB Joshua passed away on Saturday of an undisclosed illness.

His Synagogue, Church Of All Nations organisation said in a statement: “God has taken his servant Prophet TB Joshua home – as it should be by divine will. His last moments on earth were spent in the service of God. This is what he was born for, lived for and died for.”

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce birth of daughter

Meghan to release children's book

(FILES) In this file photo Britain’s Prince Harry stands with his fiancÈe US actress Meghan Markle as she shows off her engagement ring whilst they pose for a photograph in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace in west London on November 27, 2017, following the announcement of their engagement. – Queen Elizabeth II and other senior British royals were gathering for a meeting Monday with Prince Harry in an attempt to solve the crisis triggered by his bombshell announcement that he and wife Meghan were stepping back from the royal frontline. Harry’s father Prince Charles and brother Prince William, with whom he has strained relations, will join the monarch at her private Sandringham estate in eastern England, according to British media. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced Sunday the birth of their daughter Lilibet Diana, who was born in California after a year of turmoil in Britain’s royal family.

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales,” said a statement from the couple.

Shalulile scoops top honours at PSL Awards

Peter Shalulile

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has tipped Peter Shalulile for PSL ‘big awards’. Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Peter Shalulile was richly rewarded for a fantastic first season at Mamelodi Sundowns yesterday, walking away with both the Premier Soccer League Footballer of the Season Award, and the DSTV Premiership Players’ Player of the Season Award.

Shalulile picked up his dues after a season in which he netted 22 times in 39 appearances in all competitions.

Faf could be added to Proteas T20 squad

Faf du Plessis

Veteran batsman Faf du Plessis will from now on focus only on T20 cricket. Picture: Getty Images

Faf du Plessis was a surprise exclusion from the Proteas T20 squad for the tour of the West Indies, but the former captain could still find himself jetting over to the Caribbean, plus a new contractual arrangement for free agents is on the cards.

Apart from adding experience to a rebuilding batting line-up, Du Plessis was one of the best batsmen in the recently-suspended Indian Premier League, so why wasn’t he chosen?

