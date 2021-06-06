Patricia de Lille tests positive for Covid-19

Charles Cilliers

The public works minister has been self-quarantining after taking her test on Friday.

Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille has tested positive for Covid-19 after testing for the illness on Friday.

The 70-year-old leader of GOOD could be in a high-risk category in terms of her age, although treatment for the illness has improved since 2020.

It’s not known whether she took the Covid vaccine, which is known to prevent the worst of the symptoms and clinical outcomes. She supports vaccination, however.

She called on South Africans to keep taking precautions to avoid becoming infected themselves.

“Good Morning. I have tested positive for Covid-19. I took the test on Friday after showing some symptoms.

“As per Covid-19 regulations, I immediately self-quarantined. I have also informed those who have come in contact with me to do the same.”

As of Saturday, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases countrywide was 1,691,491, with 5,451 new cases identified.