News
Breaking News | News | South Africa
Charles Cilliers
1 minute read
6 Jun 2021
10:49 am

Patricia de Lille tests positive for Covid-19

Charles Cilliers

The public works minister has been self-quarantining after taking her test on Friday.

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia de Lille. Picture: Jacques Nelles.

Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille has tested positive for Covid-19 after testing for the illness on Friday.

The 70-year-old leader of GOOD could be in a high-risk category in terms of her age, although treatment for the illness has improved since 2020.

It’s not known whether she took the Covid vaccine, which is known to prevent the worst of the symptoms and clinical outcomes. She supports vaccination, however.

She called on South Africans to keep taking precautions to avoid becoming infected themselves.

“Good Morning. I have tested positive for Covid-19. I took the test on Friday after showing some symptoms.

“As per Covid-19 regulations, I immediately self-quarantined. I have also informed those who have come in contact with me to do the same.”

As of Saturday, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases countrywide was 1,691,491, with 5,451 new cases identified.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

NEWS

Daily news update: De Lille tests positive for Covid-19, TB Joshua dies and PSL Awards
11 hours ago
11 hours ago

NEWS

Plans being made to vaccinate teachers with Johnson & Johnson
2 days ago
2 days ago

MULTIMEDIA

Changing Lives, the Power of Positivity Episode 1
6 days ago
6 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

'GOODbye, Patricia!' - Cynthia Jeffreys ditches her sister to join Patriotic Alliance
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago


RELATED ARTICLES

NEWS

Daily news update: De Lille tests positive for Covid-19, TB Joshua dies and PSL Awards
11 hours ago
11 hours ago

NEWS

Plans being made to vaccinate teachers with Johnson & Johnson
2 days ago
2 days ago

MULTIMEDIA

Changing Lives, the Power of Positivity Episode 1
6 days ago
6 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

'GOODbye, Patricia!' - Cynthia Jeffreys ditches her sister to join Patriotic Alliance
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago