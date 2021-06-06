Woman arrested for driving off halfway through fine being issued

News24 Wire

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) arrested a 55-year-old woman after she refused a speeding fine and drove off.

She had been pulled over on JG Strydom Road on Thursday.

According to EMPD spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng officers stopped a blue Mercedes-Benz hatchback, which had been driving at 77km/h, instead of the 60km/h limit.

“As enforcers were issuing a R600 speeding fine to the 55-year-old female driver, the unruly male passenger, in his 20s, harshly intervened, instructing officers not to dispense the citation,” Mokheseng said.

“In a blink of an eye, the lady driver drove off at high speed, when officers were preparing to arrest the man for interference, leaving behind her driver’s licence card and the almost-done traffic fine.”

A few minutes later, the driver returned. She said she had to drop the passenger at the nearest medical centre because he was allegedly not feeling well.

“The 55-year-old lady driver was immediately handcuffed for defeating the ends of justice.”

In a separate incident on Friday, while monitoring the Swartkoppies Road between Vermouten and Hennie Alberts, which is zoned for 70km/h, the EMPD officers stopped a silver Mercedes-Benz ML SUV, which clocked 105km/h.

“The 33-year-old male driver faces charges of reckless and negligent driving.”

Both drivers were detained at Brackendowns police station and are expected to appear in the Palmridge Magistrate’s Court soon.