How an old Top Billing episode made life harder for Gupta man Iqbal Sharma

It’s alleged the department paid Sharma’s company, Nulane Investments, about R24 million to do a feasibility study which was ultimately subcontracted out at a cost of R1.5 million.

It is also alleged that the funding wound up being channelled to Gupta-owned Islandsite Investments.

On Thursday, the Free State High Court also granted the state an order freezing assets belonging to Sharma and Nulane, as well as to Islandsite.

Included in the list was a BMW, several bank accounts and a number of properties – among them Sharma and Patel-Sharma’s home.