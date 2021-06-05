KZN police arrest motorist with heroin worth more than R1m

News24 Wire

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Friday after police found heroin estimated to be worth more than R1 million in his vehicle in Pongola, KwaZulu-Natal.

Investigators received a tip-off on Thursday about drugs that were about to be transported from Durban to Gauteng.

“The team worked tirelessly throughout the night, trying to gather all the information regarding the suspect. Police officers mobilised towards Jozini and Pongola after holding intense observation during the course of the night,” police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said.

The vehicle, a Toyota sedan, was spotted on Friday morning along the N2 highway in Pongola. Police searched the car and found 6kg of heroin in coffee packaging.

“The total value of the recovered drugs is R108 000 000 [sic]. A 28-year-old suspect was placed under arrest for dealing and possession of drugs. The suspect is expected to appear before the Pongola Magistrate’s Court on 7 June 2021,” Gwala said.