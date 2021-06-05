Court admin clerk charged with corruption

News24 Wire

An administrative clerk at the Standerton Magistrate's Court in Mpumalanga has been released on R500 bail after being arrested for allegedly soliciting money from a man involved in a maintenance matter.

The Hawks arrested Audeen Michell Ditshego, 47, on Thursday. She was charged with corruption for allegedly soliciting R25,000 from the complainant.

“Ditshego allegedly called the complainant, telling him that he is owing money for maintenance, and the court issued an order for his bank account to be frozen. She further told him that in order for them to assist him, he should deposit… R25,000 into a bank account belonging to [a] second suspect. The complainant complied and deposited the money as demanded,” Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said.

Sekgotodi said Ditshego called the man a few days later, saying she could steal the maintenance file for him in exchange for R10,000. The man then reported the matter to the Hawks.

“Ditshego was arrested after the file was handed over to the complainant in exchange for… R10,000. The second suspect was not present during the arrest of Ditshego,” Sekgotodi said.

Ditshego will be back in court on 1 July 2021 while a warrant of arrest has been issued for the second person believed to be involved in the matter.