Charles Cilliers

On Friday evening, the department of health reported that the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in South Africa had risen to 1,686,041, with 5,668 new cases identified.

There were 67 new fatalities, bringing the total to 56,832 deaths.

“Our recoveries now stand at 1,570,975, representing a recovery rate of 93.2%”

By midnight, more than 1.04 million vaccinations had been done, with more than 3.15 million South Africans registered to get a vaccine.

The department is regularly updating its list of vaccination sites reporting registrations.

You can find the one closest to you by reading it here.