4 Jun 2021
Is Eskom lying about the load shedding stages?

People claim they experience four to six hours of blackouts a day despite the stage 2 alert.

Cold and dark is the forecast for winter and Eskom’s rolling blackouts appear set to continue. But the power utility has denied claims that it has been lying about the current stage 2 load shedding. The claim, from energy expert Ted Blom, was based on multiple accounts from residents of Johannesburg and elsewhere that their power had gone off longer and more frequently than expected. Blom told Saturday Citizen he received about 50 replies from people from all over the country claiming they experienced four to six hours of load shedding a day despite the stage 2 alert. ALSO READ:...

