Becoming South Africa's next millionaire comes with a free counselling session among its perks.

With the previous Powerball jackpot rolling over, the national lottery operator confirmed that this week’s winner – if someone should be so lucky – could walk away with R45 million.

Powerball jackpot for 4 June 2021

What are you waiting for? Get your ticket ready and you may just be South Africa’s next millionaire.

We are halfway into the year and you could be on your way to bagging an estimated R45 MILLION jackpot

What happens when you win the jackpot?

If you’ve won more than R50,000, you will need to contact the nearest Ithuba regional office. Should you be lucky enough to guess the five winning numbers, remember to wear a mask as the national lottery operator adopted a no-mask-no-entry policy.

The Ithuba offices open at 8am and close again 4pm, from Monday to Friday. Ithuba’s Winner Services team will validate the ticket and provide trauma counselling for the winners as well. The lottery operator explains that “becoming a millionaire overnight is an overwhelming experience”.

Their aim is to assist the winner “digest the news and enjoy every step of this life-changing experience.

“Trauma counselling will be followed by extensive financial advice to assist the winner with their financial planning”.

Winnings under R2,000 can be claimed from participating lottery retailers such as Shoprite Checkers, while winnings between R2,001 and R49,999 can be claimed from the South African Post Office

Chances of winning the lotto

Unfortunately, it’s not all that high. The odds are stacked against you 1 to 18 for winning the jackpot. That means that if you want a guaranteed chance of winning the jackpot, you’ll need to need to spend more than R200 000 000 on R5-tickets.

In other words, for every R1 you spend on Lotto and Powerball, you have a chance to get 50c back. That said, if you’re lucky enough to be the sole winner of the R45 million jackpot, you’ll join South Africa’s 43 600 high-net-worth citizens in the big leagues.

As per the New World Wealth report compiled in 2018, they each have assets worth R14m or more. To join the 2 200 multimillionaires, you’ll need to somehow accumulate wealth of R140 364 500 or more.

