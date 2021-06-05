Daily news update: Is Eskom lying, Nigeria vs Twitter, speak to Rand Water nicely or else

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.
Is Eskom lying about the load shedding stages?
Cold and dark is the forecast for winter and Eskom’s rolling blackouts appear set to continue.
Relief as temperatures set to rise in SA from Monday
The winter season has kicked off with a bang with ice-cold winds and low temperatures as snow fell over various parts of the country since the beginning of the week.
Nigeria ‘indefinitely’ suspends Twitter after Buhari slight
Nigeria announced on Friday it was suspending Twitter operations in the country, saying the platform was being used for activities “capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence”.
Eskom has sneakily gone to stage 6 load shedding – expert
Energy expert Ted Blom said on Thursday that South Africans were already “beyond Stage 2”, claiming that some areas in Sandton had been subjected to stage 6 schedules already.
Don’t swear at us when you’re angry about water cuts or we’ll call cops on you – Rand Water
If you want to complain about not having water for several days, you had better watch your language or Rand Water will call the police on you.
How Kaizer Chiefs can damage AmaZulu and Pirates’ continental dream
AmaZulu head coach Benni McCarthy was jumping for joy after his side had beaten Swallows FC 1-0 Wednesday, to ‘seal’ a place in next season’s Caf Champions League. “Who’s laughing now” said the cocky Capetonian to his critics, but there is just one problem – Usuthu are not yet guaranteed a place in next season’s Champions League.