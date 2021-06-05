Daily news update: Is Eskom lying, Nigeria vs Twitter, speak to Rand Water nicely or else

Neo Thale

Cold and dark is the forecast for winter and Eskom’s rolling blackouts appear set to continue.

The winter season has kicked off with a bang with ice-cold winds and low temperatures as snow fell over various parts of the country since the beginning of the week.

Nigeria announced on Friday it was suspending Twitter operations in the country, saying the platform was being used for activities “capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence”.

Energy expert Ted Blom said on Thursday that South Africans were already “beyond Stage 2”, claiming that some areas in Sandton had been subjected to stage 6 schedules already.

If you want to complain about not having water for several days, you had better watch your language or Rand Water will call the police on you.

AmaZulu head coach Benni McCarthy was jumping for joy after his side had beaten Swallows FC 1-0 Wednesday, to ‘seal’ a place in next season’s Caf Champions League. “Who’s laughing now” said the cocky Capetonian to his critics, but there is just one problem – Usuthu are not yet guaranteed a place in next season’s Champions League.