Neo Thale
5 Jun 2021
Daily news update: Is Eskom lying, Nigeria vs Twitter, speak to Rand Water nicely or else

Here’s your morning news update: an easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari. Picture: U.S. Department of State

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

 Is Eskom lying about the load shedding stages?

eskom load shedding stage 2

Picture: Pixabay

Cold and dark is the forecast for winter and Eskom’s rolling blackouts appear set to continue.

Relief as temperatures set to rise in SA from Monday

Snow at Afriski Mountain resort

A winter wonderland is seen at Afriski Mountain Resort in Lesotho on 1 June 2021, after two centimetres of snow fell overnight. Picture: Martin Schultz/Afriski Mountain Resort

The winter season has kicked off with a bang with ice-cold winds and low temperatures as snow fell over various parts of the country since the beginning of the week.

Nigeria ‘indefinitely’ suspends Twitter after Buhari slight

Muhammadu Buhari

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari. Picture: U.S. Department of State

Nigeria announced on Friday it was suspending Twitter operations in the country, saying the platform was being used for activities “capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence”.

Eskom has sneakily gone to stage 6 load shedding – expert

Load shedding stage 2

Photo: iStock

Energy expert Ted Blom said on Thursday that South Africans were already “beyond Stage 2”, claiming that some areas in Sandton had been subjected to stage 6 schedules already.

Don’t swear at us when you’re angry about water cuts or we’ll call cops on you – Rand Water

Rand Water is unhappy about their staff being verbally abused over water cuts.

Rand Water is unhappy about their staff being verbally abused over water cuts. Picture for illustration only.

If you want to complain about not having water for several days, you had better watch your language or Rand Water will call the police on you.

How Kaizer Chiefs can damage AmaZulu and Pirates’ continental dream

Kaizer Chiefs

Bernard Parker celebrates scoring for Chiefs against Wydad in the group stages. More of this and Chiefs could still qualify for next season’s Champions League. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix.

AmaZulu head coach Benni McCarthy was jumping for joy after his side had beaten Swallows FC 1-0 Wednesday, to ‘seal’ a place in next season’s Caf Champions League. “Who’s laughing now” said the cocky Capetonian to his critics, but there is just one problem – Usuthu are not yet guaranteed a place in next season’s Champions League.

 

