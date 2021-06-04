Cheryl Kahla

After a five-hour suspension on Friday, Eskom confirmed that load shedding stage 2 is set to continue until 10pm on Sunday, 6 June 2021.

This announcement comes after the schedule was postponed on Friday in order for Parliament to pass the Appropriation Bill. Eskom explained that “passing these bills is essential to keeping government operating”.

The five-hour suspension was “made possible by large industrial power consumers in South Africa who have agreed to reduce their consumption for this period to support the country”. However, it’s back to business as usual for the rest of the weekend.

Load shedding update – 4 June 2021

The embattled power utility has been implementing stage 2 load shedding since Monday, due to breakdowns at several of its power stations, including Arnot, Majuba, Kriel, and Tutuka power stations.

Eskom previously said load shedding would be implemented until Friday, and that power cuts are required to replenish the emergency generation reserves” lost due to breakdowns.

Eskom has, however, again failed to provide a summary of breakdowns or outage schedules for Friday or the weekend, and instead directed users to the MyEskom App and the website. Municipal customers were told to contact their respective municipalities for schedules.

