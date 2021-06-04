News
Local News | News | South Africa
2 minute read
4 Jun 2021
3:04 pm

Tweede Nuwe Jaar carnival now cancelled in Covid Cape Town

For the Kaapse Klopse, the cancellation of this year's Tweede Nuwe Jaar minstrel celebration is going to be 'a big miss'.

A general view of the 2020 Cape Town Street Parade on January 04, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. The Cape Town Street Parade commonly known as the Cape Minstrel Carnival or Tweede Nuwe Jaar procession sees thousands of minstrels from all areas across Cape Town performing in the streets of the city centre. The parade pays homage to the day on which enslaved ancestors found freedom. Hence the event is a celebration of cultural and socio-political freedom particularly among Cape Town mixed race community. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

“It’s a reality. The pandemic is here, so what can we do. We’re really going to miss it because it’s something that we love. It’s a big thing for us – practising and getting ready for the New Year’s celebrations,” Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association chairperson Shaheed Simons told News24.

This is the first time in decades that the event has been cancelled.

“Not in my lifetime; this is the very first year it has been missed,” said Simons, who has been involved in the carnival since he was a young boy.

Postponed and then cancelled

Hoping the worst of the pandemic would be over, organisers initially postponed the carnival from its annual 2 January date to 16 June.

Association director Muneeb Gambeno said the new date – Youth Day – was chosen because of its significance.

“There is some significance to 16 June that resonates with our history, our people’s history in the city and this country, and we made a decision that we would postpone it to that date,” he added.

However, as the country approached the third wave of the spread of the coronavirus, the organisers were forced to cancel the carnival.

A loss in revenue

Apart from the community losing out on publicly celebrating their culture and tradition, there are economic drawbacks.

“The carnival is a massive enabler from a socio-economic perspective. Lots of people benefit from the carnival – dressmakers, seamstresses, hat makers and people who supply other goods into the carnival,” Gambeno said.

For Simons, missing the carnival was something he could not explain.

“It’s in your blood. I’ve been playing klopse since I was six years old. When someone takes something away from you that you love, it’s not a good feeling at all,” he said.

Simons said he would miss the preparations for the festival, teaching children how to blow trumpets and practising the 17 items that made up each troupes’ performance.

Up to 50 troupes participate in the annual showpiece that winds its way through the streets of the CBD.

“My favourite part of the whole event is to win carnival and to win all the 17 items, and I’ve won it four times already, and I want to win it again,” he added.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

NEWS

Gauteng Covid-19 third wave: Joburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni lead with most active cases
31 mins ago
31 mins ago

NEWS

Pretoria hospitals full as third Covid wave hits
5 hours ago
5 hours ago

NEWS

Covid-19 update: India's scammers profit from Covid misery
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
PREMIUM!

NEWS

Covid-19 third wave officially in four provinces, warn experts
10 hours ago
10 hours ago


RELATED ARTICLES

NEWS

Gauteng Covid-19 third wave: Joburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni lead with most active cases
31 mins ago
31 mins ago

NEWS

Pretoria hospitals full as third Covid wave hits
5 hours ago
5 hours ago

NEWS

Covid-19 update: India's scammers profit from Covid misery
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
PREMIUM!

NEWS

Covid-19 third wave officially in four provinces, warn experts
10 hours ago
10 hours ago