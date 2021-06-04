Ekurhuleni load shedding: Find the updated schedules here

Cheryl Kahla

Eskom confirmed Ekurhuleni's load shedding schedules have been revised.

Eskom on Friday said critical loads from the city of Ekurhuleni “will be excluded from the load shedding schedule with immediate effect” after the city failed to implement the required power cuts in the area.

Ekurhleni’s supply agreement revised

On Thursday, the power utility requested Ekurhuleni to “rectify its violation of its load shedding requirement, in accordance with the electricity supply agreement”. When the city said it was unable to implement the power cuts as required, Eskom reduced the required load.

Eskom confirmed Ekurhuleni’s schedules was revised and its critical load would be excluded. Senior manager for customer services in Gauteng Daphne Mokwena said: “The city will be managing all the substations that feed these critical loads while Eskom continues to implement load shedding in the remaining areas.”

Ekurhleni load shedding schedules – June 2021

Regions that fall under the critical load include Claystep (Clayville Four and Clay Glass), Edenvale Industries, Croydon (Rietcons), Chloorkop, Union (Wadeville, and Consolidated Glass), Kempton Park and Ergo Central.

The updated load shedding schedules can be found here:

Eskom urged residents to switch off electrical appliances during load shedding to avoid possible damage to appliances. Remember to always treat electrical circuits as live, even when the power is out.

